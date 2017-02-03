Latest Articles

In the struggle between Donald Trump and the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, the president has both custom and the law on his side. Under the Constitution and the authority granted to past presidents by Congress, the chief executive has near-plenary power in matters of immigration, especially where national security is concerned. Since 9/11, members of the Islamic ummah and their children have waged a low-level but unrelenting war against the American people, at Fort Hood, during the Boston Marathon and in San Bernardino and Orlando.
California State Senate President Pro Tem Kevin De Léon (D-Los Angeles) said last Tuesday that “half his family” was in the country illegally, using false documents, and eligible for deportation under President Trump’s new executive order against “sanctuary” jurisdictions. De Léon, who introduced the bill, made his remarks at a hearing in Sacramento on SB54, the bill to make California a “Sanctuary State.” (Snip) Testifying before the Senate Public Safety Committee, De Léon defended the widespread practice by illegal aliens of using fraudulent documents to work and obtain taxpayer-paid benefits, dismissing any concerns California
Great Britain won their Davis Cup tie against Canada in dramatic fashion after the teenager Denis Shapovalov was defaulted for hitting a ball into the face of the umpire, Arnaud Gabas. Shapovalov was trailing Kyle Edmund 6-3, 6-4, 2-1 and had just been broken in the third set when he smashed a ball in anger that struck Gabas. It was clearly not intentional from the 17-year-old Wimbledon junior champion but, with Gabas holding his face in pain, the tie referee, Brian Earley, had no choice but to rule a default and leave Britain the victors. There were boos from the
President Trump has chosen Vice President Mike Pence to head up a commission investigating unsubstantiated claims of mass voter fraud in the 2016 election. The president made the announcement in an interview with Fox News host Bill O’Reilly that aired Sunday, televised just hours before the Super Bowl sporting event. “I’m going to set up a commission to headed by Vice President Mike Pence and we’re going to look at it very, very carefully,” the president told O’Reilly. Despite a lack of evidence to back up his repeated claims of widespread voter fraud, the president has continued to press the issue.
Just before midnight Pacific time on Saturday night, February 4, 2017, a three-judge panel of the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, in a short-form Order, refused to stay a lower court ruling that had halted Trump’s Executive Order on visas and refugees. (Snip)The Order was filed just two and one half hours after the government filed it’s Emergency Motion for a Stay Pending Appeal. While it would have been extraordinary to grant a stay without the opposition having a chance to be heard, as of now the briefing schedule provides two more days in which people who otherwise would not
Kellyanne Conway made history as the nation’s first female manager of a successful presidential campaign. Yet the mass media will not ever sincerely congratulate her as the woman who broke that glass ceiling. In a “progressive” world where the media should be heralding Kellyanne as the woman who crafted a historic victory, their singular goal is to crush her. One reason they continuously attack Kellyanne personally and professionally is obvious: She is a smart conservative woman. Smart conservative women who dare reject the pro-abortion, man-denigrating feminist agenda have endured such scorn for decades.
The Senate next week plans to move rapidly to confirm another wave of Trump administration appointments, even as it races against a 60-day clock to repeal a slew of Obama administration regulations. The week is expected to start in earnest with Vice President Mike Pence casting an historic tie-breaking vote Tuesday in favor of Education Secretary nominee Betsy DeVos, a wealthy GOP fundraiser and school choice advocate who could only attract the support of 50 out of 52 GOP lawmakers. Senate GOP leaders say once DeVos is confirmed, they´ll move to a vote on Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., who is Trump´s
Not since Hannah Arendt’s portrait of Adolf Eichmann has there been a more provocative analysis of evil as that provided in Ann McElhinney and Phelim McAleer’s detailing the crimes, trial, and personality of Dr. Kermit Gosnell -- Gosnell: The Untold Story of America’s Most Prolific Serial Killer “Banality” was the word Arendt chose for Eichmann’s bureaucratic officiousness in the Third Reich’s “Ministry of Death.” That term, however, hardly fits the acts of a self-assured abortionist who regularly snipped the spinal cords of babies born alive, kept infants’ feet as trophies, ran an illegal prescription drug mill "[snip]" in a filthy,
A San Francisco activist is the woman behind the campaign which is crumbling Ivanka Trump´s $100 million fashion empire. The First Daughter´s business empire is in tatters after the grassroots campaign launched by two women on Twitter which has managed to convince thousands to stop buying Ivanka´s clothes. Shannon Coulter and Sue Atencio launched the Grab Your Wallet campaign on October 11 after they ´simultaneously realized they could no longer in good conscience shop at retailers that do business with the Trump family´. And in just five months they have achieved more than even their own family and loves ones
The Super Bowl will be played today between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons. Longtime readers of this column will know that, as a diehard Seattle Seahawks fan, I had hoped for a different outcome even before the game is played.[SNIP]So what is it that makes this game so riveting and so enduring?It is a question that probably has many answers, but I went back exactly 100 years ago to the thoughts of a later-famous political scientist who addressed the 11th annual convention of the National Collegiate Athletic Association on Dec. 28, 1916, on “The Value of Football."
Washington - Former Vice President Walter Mondale is endorsing Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison to become the next Democratic National Committee chair. The move gives the two top contenders to helm the party -- Ellison and former Labor Secretary Tom Perez -- one vice presidential endorsement each, after Joe Biden backed Perez earlier this week. It comes as Democrats head to Detroit for their third of four "future forums" Saturday, where candidates for party leadership lay out their visions, before the DNC´s 447 voting members select their new chair in a late-February meeting in Atlanta. "Keith was a Minnesota star in
A U.S. judge has ordered Google to hand over emails stored outside the country in order to comply with an FBI search warrant. The warrant in question pertains to a domestic fraud probe. The ruling is notable because it goes against an appeals court judgement last year — recently upheld — pertaining to Microsoft customer data held in servers outside the US. In that instance a federal court ruled the company did not have to hand over data stored on its servers in Ireland to the US government, (Snip) Judge Thomas Rueter ruled on Friday that the act of transferring
A SWEDISH police officer has launched a seething attack on the country’s politically correct approach to immigration as he claimed migrants were to blame for the most serious crimes. In a Facebook rant, Peter Springare said his post was not politically correct, but he did not care as he was soon retiring after 47 years of service. Sweden has been hard hit to cope with unprecedented levels of crimes and incidents, as the National Criminal Investigation Service admitted last year that more than 50 areas were labelled as ´no-go zones´ where police did not have control. In the report, attacks on
During an at times contentious exchange today on CNN’s Reliable Sources, The Hollywood Reporter columnist Michael Wolff criticized host Brian Stelter over the style and approach Stelter has taken of late on his program. Wollf came on to essentially make the case that the media as a whole has been overreacting to the presidency of Donald Trump and what it means to journalism as a whole. After Stelter explained that the editor of the New Yorker told him that this is “an emergency” and that “journalists have to act differently,” Wolff dismissed it as the editor just being “personally offended
Vice President Mike Pence promised on Sunday that he will use ´all legal means at our disposal´ to reinstate the suspended Muslim travel ban. Pence said that Judge James Robart´s decision on Friday that the ban was unconstitutional and had to be delayed was ´wrong´. ´From the outset of his campaign and administration, the president of the United States has made it clear to put the safety of the American people first,´ Pence told Fox News Sunday. ´We are going to win this argument.´Trump´s executive order forbidding citizens of seven predominantly Muslim countries - Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Libya, Yemen, Iran and Somalia
Washington - A fast-moving legal fight over President Trump’s targeted travel ban reached the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, in San Francisco, late Saturday. Here is a look at where things stand. What does the Trump administration want? (Snip) Acting on a request from two states, Washington and Minnesota, Judge Robart temporarily banned the administration from enforcing two parts of Mr. Trump’s order: its 90-day suspension of entry into the United States of people from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen, and its limits on accepting refugees, including “any action that prioritizes
A just-retired scientist at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has blown the whistle on a scandal of epic proportions involving fake news ginned up by climate “scientists.” Dr. John Bates, who until the end of 2016 was one of NOAA’s top scientists, told the story to the Daily Mail: "The Mail on Sunday today reveals astonishing evidence that the organisation that is the world’s leading source of climate data rushed to publish a landmark paper that exaggerated global warming and was timed to influence the historic Paris Agreement on climate change. A high-level whistleblower has told this newspaper that America’s National
Former “Baywatch” babe Pamela Anderson seems to have a new career in the Old World, where she’s paying regular visits to Wikileaks founder Julian Assange and making friends in Russia. The Canadian-born blonde has visited Assange four times in the past three months at the Ecuadorean Embassy in London — where he’s been holed up for more than four years. “She seems to be wearing sexier outfits every time she visits,” one political activist observed. Assange is thought to be well-connected to the Kremlin since much of his best material is said to come from Russian hackers. Anderson’s Russian connections are also deep.
Harvard Law School professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz wrote Saturday that President Donald Trump had respected the independence of the judiciary by appealing, rather than ignoring, a federal judge’s injunction against his executive order on immigration. While Dershowitz, a noted Democrat and civil libertarian, was critical of Trump for calling Judge James L. Robart a “so-called judge” on Twitter, he observed that there was a distinction between Trump’s words and his actions. Dershowitz wrote in Canada’s Globe and Mail: President Donald Trump avoided a constitutional crisis by appealing, rather than defying, an overbroad injunction against his visa executive order issued by
When it comes to Super Bowl landing spots, Lady Gaga scored a touchdown. Lady Gaga, who will perform at halftime on Sunday, has reportedly been staying at a home with a listed sale price of $7,495,000. And, if short-term stay is more in the budget, the monthly rate is $45,059. About magazine describes the home as " classically-styled, custom-built residence by Robert Dame features curated finishes and authentic details. Sadly, Gaga not included." (Snip) Of course, for a star who drove around Houston in a black Lamborghini, a multi-million dollar house for a week seems about right.
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) said Sunday on NBC´s "Meet the Press" that she still believes the policies that the Democratic Party implemented during the Obama administration are working for the American people. Host Chuck Todd played a clip from Sen. Elizabeth Warren´s (D., Mass.) speech in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday in which she listed the Russians and FBI Director James Comey as reasons that helped Donald Trump win the presidential election in November. Warren then held her own party accountable for the results. "We can´t let ourselves off the hook so easily," Warren said. "Not as progressives,
The history of transgender people winning elections in the United States is short. “A handful” is the best estimate from the National Center for Transgender Equality. This year in Minneapolis, though, two openly transgender candidates — Andrea Jenkins and Phillipe Cunningham — are running for City Council. Either would be the first transgender big city council member in the country, and probably the highest elected transgender person in American history. (Snip) Neither candidate wants to focus their campaigns on the fact that they are transgender. Each says they will fight against racial disparity and for broad gains in social justice.
We are at a point in America where much of the populace has become no more than a reactionary mob. While assorted protests may appear to be an exercise in our liberties such as freedom of speech as well as a natural desire to rebel, the reasons are more prosaic: the ignorance of our citizens, primarily the college-aged. It’s compounded by a lack of real-world experience and by social media, a dangerous combination. While a lack of understanding of the world isn’t necessarily the fault of any college-aged citizen, social media is another matter, with its use playing a special
(Video) Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt has been rocking headgear with strong anti-Trump symbolism: The Pussy hat. To say it’s politically charged is like saying third-rails are shocking: These hats are pointed symbols in opposition to President Donald Trump, who said in an infamous 2005 video that he grabbed women by their privates. That footage became controversial because the action meets legal definitions of sexual assault if done without consent. News of Eckhardt’s fashion choice started spreading with a now-partially deleted Reddit post from late January. KVUE later picked up the story and started looking into it. Can the Texas
The suspect accused of killing Queens jogger Karina Vetrano lived at home with his mother and was flagged three times for summonses around the rural park before the savage slaying, authorities said Sunday. Chanel Lewis, 20, is expected to be arraigned on murder and sexual assault charges after DNA recovered from her body and phone linked him to the crime, officials said. Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said that cops keyed in on Lewis after reviewing a 911 call made from the area by someone who said the unemployed man was acting suspiciously. Police later discovered that Lewis had been
San Francisco - Some East Bay conservatives say they live a secret life. They can never tell anyone what they really feel like in fear of their safety. Robert Ward is coming out conservative, but in a place he says is risky for those who share his beliefs. “If you witness what happened in Berkeley, actually they are so violent on top of it. I mean being a conservative in the Bay Area is like being a heretic,” says Ward. “You lead a double life. You can never tell your friends and co-workers.” Robert says several Bay Area conservatives have secret meet ups like the one KPIX 5 was invited to visit in the East Bay.