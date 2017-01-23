Latest Articles

If politics flows downwards from culture, then it was only a matter of time before a politician mastered the role. Love him or hate him, Donald Trump cracked that code. Tony Soprano, Walter White, and Frank Underwood are just a few recent examples of the enormously popular characters who have, each in their own way, stood in for the role of the complicated bad guy who fascinates millions of Americans. Antiheroes have long found homes in Westerns, gangster movies, and crime dramas, such as Al Pacino’s portrayal of Miami drug kingpin Tony Montana in “Scarface.” Tony begins an epic decline and fall
Depending on your politics, President Donald Trump is either a miracle worker saving America or an evil wizard bent on ruining the nation. But in Chicago, no matter what your politics, the president has accomplished something truly magical. He´s turned Mayor Rahm Emanuel into a sympathetic figure. Emanuel had been a wounded politician limping toward re-election, beset by a terribly high murder rate and uncontrolled gang wars, a mayor viewed with deep suspicion by black voters.And now he´s Rahm who fights on behalf of Latinos to keep Chicago as a sanctuary city, protective of undocumented residents here in this country illegally.
Did the phony, hypocritical liberal celebrities who made fools of themselves during the 2016 campaign not get the memo? I am specifically referring to all the useful post-election analysis that should have clued them in to how little their opinions mattered in the political realm, and what their utility might be in the future. Even back in 2014, a CBS News poll showed that 61 percent of Americans thought Hollywood had “too much influence on American politics and social values.” To remind everyone, celebrities from Beyoncé to Leonardo DiCaprio to Katy Perry appeared at Hillary Clinton rallies, held concerts in support
Theresa May will call for a renewed special relationship between Britain and America so that the two countries can "lead together" in "this new age". The Prime Minister is set to arrive in the USA on Thursday ahead of Friday´s meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House. She will be the first world leader to meet the new US president for face-to-face talks. Arriving in Philadelphia, she will address the annual congressional Republican Retreat ahead of her meeting with President Trump and will be the first leader from outside the US to do so. She is expected to use her speech in
Once upon a time, as one version of Chinese folklore goes, 12 animals competed in a big race across a river. The rat jumped on the back of the kindhearted ox, who saw no problem giving the little guy a lift from one riverbank to the other. But as they neared the finish line — ahead of the others — the rat jumped off the ox and snatched first place. The ox came in a close second. The Year of the Rat is, then, the first on the Chinese zodiac calendar, followed by the Year of the Ox, and so forth, based
The Executive Order titled “Enhancing Public Safety in the Interior of the United States," establishes the Trump administration as truly formidable. If you haven´t heard or read about it, you soon will. The Order requires, among other things, the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security to publish a weekly list of crimes committed by undocumented aliens. There is an old adage: you should never pick a fight with anyone that buys his ink by the barrel. The corollary is that the U.S. government "speaks" with an authority that threatens even the independent media, and it´s billions of barrels of
Is our country headed for a new nullification crisis? Are our cities and states gearing up to defy the federal laws that, together with our Constitution and treaties, make up the “supreme law of the land”? It certainly looks that way, based on the confrontation brewing over so-called sanctuary cities. These are cities and other locales that have adopted policies against cooperating with the enforcement of our immigration laws. President Trump announced on Wednesday plans to redeem his campaign pledges on immigration. At the Homeland Security Department, he signed orders to start the “barrier” on the Mexican border and to withhold federal
I was quite young when the women´s movement began in the 1960´s but there was something about the fierce rhetoric spouted by the movement leaders that turned me off. Their speech was peppered with a lot of hate and resentment towards men but more than that, it hypocritically acted offended by phrases like ´Babe´ and "broad" while we women routinely called men ´hunks´ and in my neighborhood, ´guapo´. Then again the idea that I should burn my bra was beyond ludicrous and I felt that these feminists were light years away from the women who fought for our suffrage with dignity
By now, you likely know that President Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday to build a wall between Mexico and the U.S. What you perhaps didn´t know is that Democrats can´t stop him. Why? They´ve already approved it. Whether you like the idea or not, building a wall to slow the flood of illegal immigration into the U.S. from Mexico and Central America was one of the signature pledges that President Trump made while on the campaign trail. "I would build a great wall, and nobody builds walls better than me, believe me, and I´ll build them very inexpensively," Trump said
If the Trump campaign had one signature line—one yuge line—it was that we’re going to build a wall. Yesterday, President Trump signed an executive order to begin construction of a wall along the Mexican border. That doesn’t mean Congress will pay for the estimated $14-billion cost or that opponents won’t mount arguments that the wall will have limited impact and isn’t worth the expense. But Trump did what he said he was going to do. White House officials also leaked word that Trump will temporarily bar immigrants from seven terror-plagued countries where Muslims are a majority (Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia,
Politics: During the primaries and the presidential campaign, Donald Trump rarely described himself as a conservative. But his appointments and his initial actions as president have turned out to be as about as right wing as it gets. Trump over the years has earned a healthy amount of skepticism from conservatives, including from this page. National Review, in its editorial denouncing Trump early in the primary season, called him "a menace to American conservatism who would take the work of generations and trample it underfoot in behalf of a populism as heedless and crude as the Donald himself." We asked at one point
Wednesday night was a major first for Donald Trump as ABC aired his very first interview as the president of the United States. The interview questions ranged from immigration policy to what carpet he chose for the Oval Office (Ronald Reagan’s), but things got awkward for interviewer David Muir when he tried to stick Trump with questions about the Women’s March on Saturday, “Let me just ask you while we’re standing outside, could you hear the voices from the Women´s March here in Washington.” “No, I couldn´t hear them. The crowds were large, but you will have a large crowd
Conservative immigration hawks are pushing President Trump to end a program that is shielding thousands of undocumented immigrants from deportation. Trump on Wednesday signed two executive actions on immigration, but neither addressed Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), a program started under President Barack Obama for people brought to the United States illegally as children. The Trump administration remains mum on its plans for the program, which reportedly is still accepting new enrollees. “These are work permits to illegal immigrants who didn’t have them before. That can’t be allowed to continue,” said Mark Krikorian, who leads the Center for Immigration Studies. He added that
Shia LaBeouf was led away in handcuffs after becoming embroiled in a spat during an anti-Trump protest. The Hollywood actor was arrested by NYPD officers during his ´He will not divide us´ live stream, which he has been running since President Trump´s inauguration. The 30-year-old allegedly grabbed a fellow protester outside the Museum of the Moving Image in Queens, and now faces a misdemeanor assault charge. Police say LaBeouf pulled the scarf of an unidentified 25-year-old man this morning, scratching his face in the process. Police say he also pushed the man, who refused medical attention. According to local reports, the protester had said
Melania Trump is hiring a team of staffers to help her fight back against social media attacks after Chelsea Handler was accused of immigrant-shaming her. The comedian said that she wouldn´t interview the First Lady because ´she can barely speak English´, despite the fact that 46-year-old Slovenian native being fluent in French, Italian, German, Slovene and English. White House insiders said that the First Lady is close to finalizing a team to manage the attacks against her and her ten-year-old son Barron. It´s believed that former Vogue staffer and Met Ball organizer Stephanie Winston Wolkoff - who also planned Trump´s inauguration events
Two Democratic lawmakers have put forward bill that would take away President Trump´s access to the nuclear codes. The new law, introduced by Senator Edward Markey, D-Mass., and Congressman Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif, would prevent President Trump from launching nuclear weapons without first a obtaining a congressional declaration of war. Foreign Policy reported that Rep. Lieu has a paper sign outside his office that reads, ´Alternative Fact Free Zone.´ Under current legislation, the US president can launch a nuclear strike regardless of whether or not America is under attack. In a statement, Markey said that nuclear war is the ´gravest
In 2012, a security guard working in the Scranton, Pa., Social Security disability office went to police with a harrowing tale. One of the judges there, Sridhar Boini, had grabbed her by the arm, bruising her, and then groped her chest and forced a boozy kiss on her mouth. But police were hardly surprised when the woman filed a report about the assault. Just a year earlier, another woman who worked at the same courthouse in Scranton told them that Boini had fondled her breasts at work, and gestured obscenely at her with his mouth and tongue. After the second
It is becoming apparent that Donald Trump’s accession to the presidency is causing a full scale nervous breakdown on the left. Where to begin? I was getting ready to observe that if the left continues at its current fevered pitch, many leftists will end up literally in padded cells (and I do mean “literally” literally here). But John Podhoretz beat me to it over at Commentary: It cannot go on like this. It’s been five days since the inaugural and the adrenalized, hypercaffeinated, speed-freak affect of the entire chattering class is beginning to seem like we’re living through Bob Woodward’s classic
President Trump’s first days in office promise great things — for job-creation and economic renewal overall. It will be a shame if his auspicious agenda falls through because of an infantile way with numerical nonsense to feed his ego. Before Trump goes looking for “millions” of “illegal” votes for Hillary Clinton, let him first find the phantom 26 feet of 40 Wall Street, his downtown skyscraper. In a conversation I had with Trump years ago, after 9/11 but before new World Trade Center buildings went up, he claimed that 40 Wall Street — “and I say this sadly” — was, since the terrorist
At least 13 people have been wounded in shootings since midmorning Wednesday in Chicago, including six people wounded Wednesday night during a memorial for a woman killed earlier this week, authorities said. The vigil was near the corner of St. Lawrence Avenue and 75th Street, with red heart-shaped balloons and a memorial poster hanging outside Chicago Wingz Around the World. About 8:15 p.m., police responded to the corner and found multiple people shot inside a nearby business. A 12-year-old girl was grazed in the head by a bullet and taken to Comer Children´s Hospital. Her condition was stabilized.
In yet another example of moral narcissism and the liberal inability to understand conservative positions on faith, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi declared that her party, the Democratic Party, does the will of God while Republicans dishonor their Creator. Of Republicans, the Democrat congresswoman from California declared, "They pray in church on Sunday and they prey on people the rest of the week. And while we´re doing the Lord´s work, ministering to the needs of God´s creation, they are ignoring those needs which is to dishonor the God who made them." Perhaps emboldened by Pope Francis´ encyclical on climate change, Pelosi thus
The first time I got a press credential, in the mid-1970s, my boss made sure I knew having it was a privilege, not a right. “Don’t do anything that will make me ashamed of you,” he warned. I’ve kept those words in mind over the past 40 years, though I might not always have lived up to the standard he set. It’s something the current crop of young journalists might want to ponder. Since then I have covered wars, riots, trials and crime scenes, always reminding myself that I was a spectator, not a participant. In Poland, I was chased down
Last Friday the dream came true. For nearly 25 years this country has labored under leadership that discounted the concerns of everyday, ordinary Americans, or, worse yet, tried to “fundamentally change” who we are. On Friday Donald Trump let the country know that the ship is turning, which will be painful for some who didn’t know the ship was almost over the falls. Judging from the press reactions, and from the appalling demonstrations, we can clearly see where some assumptions will need adjustment. Reality is going to set up shop in Washington and we wait to see how that will
Former President Barack Obama may have spared intelligence leaker Chelsea Manning more than a quarter-century of jail time, but the disgraced Army private sounds less than grateful. In her first published column since Obama commuted her 35-year sentence, Manning slammed him as a weak leader with ´few permanent accomplishments,´ calling on liberals to strike a more militant posture as Republican Donald Trump takes power in the White House. ´The one simple lesson to draw from President Obama’s legacy: do not start off with a compromise,´ Manning wrote for The Guardian. ´They won’t meet you in the middle.
