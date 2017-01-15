Latest Articles

The Hill [Washington, DC], by Juan Williams Original Article

Eight years ago this week, I cried. I couldn’t hold back the tears as Barack Obama was inaugurated. It’s all on tape. I was on television doing political commentary for Fox News Channel. The emotional power of that historic moment was extraordinary. A web of thoughts encompassing everything from the Civil War to Martin Luther King Jr.’s “dream” came rushing up at me like a wave as Obama was sworn in as America’s first black president. For a nation just a century and a half removed from slavery — and still a majority white country — to recognize a black

BBC News, by Staff Original Article

Serbia has warned it will defend "every inch" of what it claims as its territory in neighbouring Kosovo. President Tomislav Nikolic accused Kosovo of seeking a war, after a train painted in Serbian colours and the words "Kosovo is Serbia" was prevented from crossing the Kosovan border. Kosovo saw the train as a deliberate provocation. As tensions grew, Mr Nikolic said that he would be willing to send the army to defend Serbs in Kosovo, if necessary. Kosovo, historically a province of Serbia, declared independence in 2008. It is recognised by the US and most EU countries but not by Serbia or its ally

RT News [Russia], by Staff Original Article

Russia says it’s ready to supply Lithuania with bricks after Vilnius announced the construction of a fence on its Russian border. Lithuanian officials say the barrier will protect the Baltic nation and the EU from the ‘Russian threat’. News about the proposed fence on the border with Kaliningrad, a Russian exclave located between Poland and Lithuania, emerged in Lithuanian media on Saturday. “The fence is like a sign that [Lithuania] views the neighboring country as a potential aggressor,” Interior Minister Eimutis Misiunas said, as cited by Lietuvos zinios newspaper.

Washington Times, by Bradford Richardson Original Article

Some critics are taking shots at “Patriots Day” – the thriller starring Mark Wahlberg about the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings and the manhunt for the terrorists in the aftermath of the attack – for its unapologetic portrayal of America as a force for good in the battle against radical Islamic terrorism. Writing at BuzzFeed, Anne Helen Petersen says the film omits crucial context about the motives of the terrorists, brothers Dzhokhar and Tamerlan Tsarnaev, who killed 4 and injured 264 in the blasts at the marathon’s finish line and killed an MIT police officer several days later while fleeing. The real world

National Interest Magazine, by Christopher A. Preble Original Article

