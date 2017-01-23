Latest Articles

Daily Mail [UK], by Kelly Mclaughlin Original Article

Melania Trump is hiring a team of staffers to help her fight back against social media attacks after Chelsea Handler was accused of immigrant-shaming her. The comedian said that she wouldn´t interview the First Lady because ´she can barely speak English´, despite the fact that 46-year-old Slovenian native being fluent in French, Italian, German, Slovene and English. White House insiders said that the First Lady is close to finalizing a team to manage the attacks against her and her ten-year-old son Barron. It´s believed that former Vogue staffer and Met Ball organizer Stephanie Winston Wolkoff - who also planned Trump´s inauguration events

Daily Mail [UK], by Hannah Al-othman Original Article

Two Democratic lawmakers have put forward bill that would take away President Trump´s access to the nuclear codes. The new law, introduced by Senator Edward Markey, D-Mass., and Congressman Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif, would prevent President Trump from launching nuclear weapons without first a obtaining a congressional declaration of war. Foreign Policy reported that Rep. Lieu has a paper sign outside his office that reads, ´Alternative Fact Free Zone.´ Under current legislation, the US president can launch a nuclear strike regardless of whether or not America is under attack. In a statement, Markey said that nuclear war is the ´gravest

National Review Online, by Jillian Kay Melchior Original Article

In 2012, a security guard working in the Scranton, Pa., Social Security disability office went to police with a harrowing tale. One of the judges there, Sridhar Boini, had grabbed her by the arm, bruising her, and then groped her chest and forced a boozy kiss on her mouth. But police were hardly surprised when the woman filed a report about the assault. Just a year earlier, another woman who worked at the same courthouse in Scranton told them that Boini had fondled her breasts at work, and gestured obscenely at her with his mouth and tongue. After the second

Power Line, by Steven Hayward Original Article

It is becoming apparent that Donald Trump’s accession to the presidency is causing a full scale nervous breakdown on the left. Where to begin? I was getting ready to observe that if the left continues at its current fevered pitch, many leftists will end up literally in padded cells (and I do mean “literally” literally here). But John Podhoretz beat me to it over at Commentary: It cannot go on like this. It’s been five days since the inaugural and the adrenalized, hypercaffeinated, speed-freak affect of the entire chattering class is beginning to seem like we’re living through Bob Woodward’s classic

New York Post, by Steve Cuozzo Original Article

