Latest Articles

Well, it would appear Don McGahn and Don Trump have indeed played the media, left-wing moonbats and the unintelligent GOPe like a Stradivarius. With bait firmly taken, the trap snaps shut. Here’s the statement from the White House. (Snip)There are two aspects to the Trump executive order. *One aspect pertains to a 120-day pause on Syrian refugees. *The second aspect pertains to a 90-day pause on visas for seven countries outlined as “nations of concern” by prior law and Obama’s DHS policy. These are two distinct and separate aspects to the executive order. In their thirst to undermine President Trump,
This is a jaw-dropping exhibition of the scope of President Trump’s strategic leverage. Remember how Secretary of State Rex Tillerson refused to take the bait from Senator Marco Rubio regarding Saudi Arabia? Put this outcome in the dividend column. Those who have not followed the back-story of non-extremist politics in the middle-east will miss the obvious play identified more readily by those who have followed closely. One of the major influences and advisers for King Salman of Saudi Arabia is Egyptian President Fattah Abdel el-Sisi. El-Sisi has already established a productive relationship with President Trump both before and after the election. No
When President Donald Trump was elected last November, Republican lawmakers enthusiastically joined his call to rewrite the tax code and dismantle Obamacare in the first 100 days of his presidency. But as congressional Republicans gathered for an annual policy retreat in Philadelphia on Wednesday, the 100-day goal morphed into 200 days. As the week wore on, leaders were saying it could take until the end of 2017 - or possibly longer - for passage of final legislation.
WASHINGTON — So now we’re getting the crazy straight up. The Doomsday Clock is ticking faster, the resistance is growing, and teetotaler Donald Trump already seems drunk with power. He’s got the role of his life and he’s casting his show: Steve Bannon is his Roy Cohn, the combative hammer and agitprop genius; Theresa May is Maggie to his Ronnie; Ivanka and Jared are his consiglieri, family to help him figure out who stays and who gets iced; Vladimir Putin echoes the role of Trump’s dad, Fred, who was supremely aggressive and calculating, cool where Donald was hot, someone who believed the
President Donald Trump debunked high-volume claims from the media, Muslim and left-wing critics who claim his new 90-day visitor safeguard policy and refugee reform is a blanket “Muslim ban.” “This is not a Muslim ban, as the media is falsely reporting,” Trump said in the Sunday statement, as left-wing and Islamist groups decried his new visitor safeguards in airports around the nation, and protested his planned reduction in refugee inflow to 50,000 per year. “This is not about religion – this is about terror and keeping our country safe. There are over 40 different countries worldwide that are majority Muslim
The White House recently indicated that President Trump would be announcing his Supreme Court pick next Thursday. Trump told Fox News´ Sean Hannity that he was subject to change his mind at the last minute, but he had "pretty much" made his choice. It appears the president is even more confident in his pick, because ABC News´s Jonathan Karl has just gotten word that the announcement could come sooner than later.
A member of U.S. Navy SEAL Team Six was killed and three others were wounded in a raid against a group of senior Al Qaeda leaders in central Yemen, officials said. The U.S. Central Command said in a statement Sunday that another service member was injured in a "hard landing" in a nearby location. An MV-22 Osprey aircraft used in the raid was unable to fly afterward and "was then intentionally destroyed in place." "Americans are saddened this morning with news that a life of a heroic service member has been taken in our fight against the evil of radical Islamic
Another day of protest is underway across the country, as people take to the streets to demonstrate against Donald Trump´s controversial immigration executive order. Events were underway in New York, Chicago, Detroit, Miami, Los Angeles, Boston, Pittsburgh, and Washington DC in the early afternoon on Sunday. Many of the events were documented on social media with the hashtag, ´#NoBanNoWall´ - showing they were also protesting Trump´s plan to build a wall on the border with Mexico. Overhead shots from the protest in Boston, held in Copley Square, showed the area overflowing with people. Boston Mayor Marty Walsh was seen in
We were all waiting for President Trump to chime in on Americans´ uproar over his executive order on the refugee vetting process. On Friday, he enforced a temporary ban on travelers from seven nations in the Middle East and Africa, as well as an indefinite ban on refugees from Syria. As expected, Trump has offered his explanation via Twitter. One need only look at the terror attacks in Europe to realize we need stronger border security, he argued. UPDATE: President Trump has released a statement after the backlash for his executive order on immigration.
Eric Post, a former Marine combat engineer, sent a heartfelt message to protesters burning the American flag on the day of Donald Trump’s inauguration that has since gone viral. After the inauguration, Post, who served in the mid-1990s at Camp Lejeune, saw that people were burning the American flag at a protest outside Pioneer Courthouse Square in Portland, Ore. and decided to go there to confront the protesters. On his way to the courthouse, Post’s wife showed him a text from his daughter in an attempt to stop him from confronting the demonstrators. The text read, “I love you daddy.”
WASHINGTON -- US President Donald Trump and Saudi Arabian King Salman bin Abd Al-Aziz "agreed to support safe zones in Syria" in a phone call on Sunday, the White House said, marking a potentially dramatic shift in Washington´s posture toward the civil war there. The White House cast Trump´s support for safe zones in Syria as just one of many policy ideas that will "help the many refugees who are displaced" from the war, which has prompted the worst refugee crisis since World War II. The two leaders also agreed to support similar humanitarian corridors in Yemen, where Riyadh has been
It didn’t take long for the old administration to attack the new administration. Former national security advisor Susan Rice ignited a feud Sunday with the Trump White House by ripping the recent reshuffling of the National Security Council as “stone cold crazy.” White House spokesman Sean Spicer fired back by calling Ms. Rice’s comments “clearly inappropriate language from a former ambassador” and took a swipe at the Obama administration’s track record on national security. “And when you talk about the missteps made by the last administration, with all due respect, I think Ambassador Rice might want to wait and see
The federal judge who issued a nationwide stay on deportations Saturday for individuals trapped in airports following President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration is an Obama appointee and a Clinton donor. Judge Ann Donnelly of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York was appointed by Barack Obama in 2015 and is a graduate of Ohio State University’s Moritz College of Law. Donnelly was recommended by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to become a federal justice, and she previously donated at least $250 to Obama’s 2008 campaign and at least $500 to Bill Clinton’s 1992
Philadelphia is the most rat infested city in the United States while New Orleans has topped the list for cockroaches, according to new data. New York broke the top ten for both lists, coming in third place for rat sightings and ninth for cockroaches, making it the most vermin-infested city in America. Around 15 per cent of households reported a rodent problem in the Big Apple in 2015 - around 1.1 million homes - while just over that at 16 per cent reported cockroaches. More than forty per cent of households in the Louisiana city reported roaches in 2015, the
Hillary Clinton´s vice presidential running mate said on Sunday that President Donald Trump´s proclamation for Holocaust Remembrance Day – a statement that didn´t mention Jews specifically as victims – is an example of ´Holocaust denial.´ White House spokeswoman Hope Hicks said Saturday that Trump meant to be ´inclusive´ of other groups that suffered and perished under Adolf Hitler´s regime. About 5 million non-Jews died in the Nazi purges, including 1 million Roma Gypsies, 2 million Polish gentiles, and countless gays, Catholic priests, blacks, communists, Jehovah´s witnesses, trade unionists, and the physically and mentally disabled. But Sen. Tim Kaine, a Virginia Democrat
President Donald Trump is reshuffling the US National Security Council (NSC), downgrading the military chiefs of staff and giving a regular seat to his chief strategist Steve Bannon. Mr Bannon, formerly the head of the populist right-wing, Breitbart News website, will join high-level discussions about national security. The order was signed on Saturday. The director of national intelligence and the joint chiefs will attend when discussions pertain to their areas.
The British Medical Association has said pregnant women should not be called "expectant mothers" as it could offend transgender people. Instead, they should call them "pregnant people" so as not to upset intersex and transgender men, the union has said. The advice comes in an internal document to staff outlining a raft of common phrases that should be avoided for fear of causing offence. (Snip) Michael Nazir-Ali, the former Bishop of Rochester, told The Mail on Sunday: "I think it is sad that society is being pushed in this direction. God has made us man and woman, and mothers relate to their
Barack Obama used his final moments in power to help transgender immigrants. The 44th President issued a memo to the US Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS) altering the rules and allowing transgender immigrants to request a change in gender on their official documents. The memo only applies to legal immigrants and foreign doctors will now be able to provide statements of proof for those who wish to make the alteration. (Snip) Mr Obama’s work in his final moments in the Oval office contrast sharply with Donald Trump’s new administration, which has deleted all mention of LGBT rights from the official White House
I distinctly recall, during the George W. Bush years, reading and overhearing liberals express a strange new respect for previous Republican presidents like George H.W. Bush and Reagan, who they now said towered head and shoulders above the cretinous, antedulivian, swaggering Texan that the GOP had forced upon the nation. But now that Donald Trump is president, guess what? Yup—strange new respect from liberals for George W. Bush, as reported by Kyle Smith in the New York Post: (Snip) All of this suggests a wonderful way of sending liberals around the bend into total madness. Just sneak up behind them and
DONALD Trump has defended his travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries by saying he does not want the US to become like Europe - as his team warned judges cannot stop the order. Mr Trump tweeted after waking up this morning: "Our country needs strong borders and extreme vetting, NOW. "Look what is happening all over Europe and, indeed, the world - a horrible mess!" He also ordered persecuted Christians be given priority over Muslims as refugees. Homeland Security then said a temporary stay granted by a federal court will not stop the immigration ban from being put in place.
The Trump administration put on a full-court press Sunday morning to defend Friday´s executive order that temporarily closed the U.S. borders to people from seven terror-prone countries. White House chief of staff Reince Priebus, press secretary Sean Spicer and chief counselor Kellyanne Conway all emphasized on political talk shows the tiny sliver of arriving passengers who were caught in the administration´s first ´extreme vetting´ dragnet. ´Yesterday, what people need to understand is that 325,000 foreign travelers came into the United States´ on Saturday, Priebus said on the CBS ´Face the Nation´ program. ´Yesterday, what people need to understand is that
On Friday, President Donald Trump issued an executive order calling for heightened vetting of certain foreign nationals seeking entry into the United States. The order temporarily suspends entry by the nationals of seven Muslim-majority countries: Syria, Iraq, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia, and Yemen. It is to last for 90 days, while heightened vetting procedures are developed. The order has predictably prompted intense protest from critics of immigration restrictions (most of whom are also critics of Trump). At the New York Times, the Cato Institute’s David J. Bier
Have you noticed? There has been more outrage from the left over Trump’s so-called Muslim ban, than over terror itself. More gnashing of gums and loud wailing, more placards decrying the plight of a few tourists and travellers, than over the bodies blown apart by Islamic extremists at Brussels airport in March last year. So much collective outrage, in fact, I wonder how on earth a ban imposed by 16 countries on Israeli citizens has remained in place for quite so long with such quiet acceptance. Curious, isn´t it? What liberals will and won´t accept. What is also strange that when I speak