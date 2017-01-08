Latest Articles

Sources: Jared Kushner to be named Trump's senior adviser
The 35 year old, who is married to Ivanka Trump, is the principal owner of his family's real estate company and the New York Observer. (Sources)
Jesse Watters, who gained notoriety for his confrontational interview style during his long stint on the O’Reilly Factor on Fox News, managed to turn that talent into his own new weekend show on the same channel called Watters World. This weekend he set his sights on a man who found himself at the center of a major media firestorm just before Christmas when video went viral showing a man screaming at soon-to-be First-Daughter Ivanka Trump who was on board a JetBlue aircraft at JFK with her children. The man seen shouting in the video was soon identified as Brooklyn lawyer
Let’s be clear: Hillary Clinton did not lose the 2016 election because of Russian meddling or WikiLeaks. And here is the proof: WikiLeaks began publishing its trove of Democratic National Committee emails on July 22, 2016, three days before the Democratic National Convention. By then, Hillary Clinton was already in a deep hole with American voters. Long before WikiLeaks, Americans had concluded that Clinton was a congenital liar. A CNN poll taken July 13-16 found that 65 percent of voters said Clinton was neither honest nor trustworthy and that 57 percent would not be proud to have her as president. A
LawNewz.com has learned that in the midst of the fallout from Roger Ailes‘ ousting, Fox News came to a very quiet settlement arrangement with former Fox News host Juliet Huddy after she lodged sexual harassment allegations against Bill O’Reilly, one of the network’s biggest stars, and Jack Abernethy, the newly appointed co-President of Fox News. LawNewz.com has confirmed the settlement with three separate sources including a former Fox News executive with direct knowledge of the matter. In addition, LawNewz.com has obtained a draft of the intent to sue letter which was sent or handed to Fox News and listed the allegations
Jared Kushner, Donald Trump son-in-law, will be named Senior Advisor to the President, according to NBC News, citing a transition team source. The role will essentially be the same one he held during the Republican president-elect´s campaign. Kushner, a billionaire like his father-in-law, will be unpaid, according to CNN. The husband of Trump´s eldest daughter Ivanka was already taking steps to distance himself from his sprawling real estate business in order to clear a series of hurdles that could hinder his taking of a government job. Another sign he was serious about working in the West Wing is that he
It’s no surprise actress Meryl Streep leans left … like much of Hollywood. Golden Globes viewers got proof of that as they watched the Academy Award winner spend six minutes skewering Donald Trump and his supporters. What’s notable is that she is also a major Democrat funder -- giving $113,810 to Democrats since 2012. Streep “didn’t have a donation history until” the 2012 election, according to Open Secrets. But she’s caught up fast, making 30 separate donations to both candidates and party organizations like the DNC Services Corp. She gave twice to President Barack Obama’s campaign -- $2,500 each --
FBI counter-terrorism officials warned in the summer of 2015 that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton doing official business on her home email system potentially compromised national security, according to new 300 pages of new evidence released late Sunday. The warnings came even as Clinton — by then heavily favored to win the Democratic presidential nomination — casually dismissed any problems with the private email system in her New York mansion. Dramatic behind-the-scenes alarms were triggered by the Clinton’s emails, a fact which is vividly depicted throughout the newly released documents. Randall C. Coleman, assistant director of the Bureau’s counterintelligence
Barack Obama raved about his two daughters as he reflected on their White House upbringing in an interview on Sunday. The president looked back at the past eight years and explained how they have shaped Sasha and Malia, who are now respectively 15 and 18. The girls were just 7 and 10 when they first moved into 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Obama and his wife Michelle worried at first that they would ´develop an attitude´ - but the commander-in-chief told ABC News´ ´This Week´ he had watched them grow instead into ´sweet, kind, funny, smart, respectful people´ who ´treat everybody with
Four black Chicago residents have been arrested in connection to the torture of a mentally disabled white man that the suspects broadcast on Facebook Live in what is potentially the first hate crime in the Trump era that was not a hoax. The Washington Post reported on the disturbing video early Thursday morning, detailing the beating in graphic detail and noting that the alleged perpetrators shouted “obscenities about President-elect Donald Trump and white people.” Hours later, the Post’s The Fix blog—”regarded as one of the most heavily trafficked blogs in Washington“—published an analysis of the vicious crime headlined: “Pro-Trump narratives converge
Our friend Dr. Orly Taitz is asking folk to Tweet to Meryl Streep their disdain for “the most offensive and stupid speech” at Sunday’s Golden Globes. But how to get a Twitter message through to someone whose head is already filled with a thousand and one chirps and tweets, not a single one of them reality reliant? Ms. Streep lives in her own head Like most Hollywood stars and assorted entertainment activists, Ms. Streep lives in her own head, Dr. Taitz. She’s Baroness Karen von Blixen-Finecke, better known by the pen name Isak Dinesen of ‘Out of Africa’, fame, even though Streep’s never
In October, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) committed a blunder when it issued a forecast for Venezuela’s end-of-year annual inflation rate. An inflation forecast in a country that is toying with hyperinflation is a mug’s game. The IMF’s October 2016 World Economic Outlook (WEO) forecast for Venezuela’s 2016 year-end annual inflation rate was 720 percent. The IMF’s figure gave the appearance that it was based on a finger-in-the-wind estimate. Indeed, the last serious connection between Venezuela and the IMF was back in September of 2004, when an Article IV Executive Board Consultation occurred. But, the IMF published a forecast anyway. What
Multiple Jewish community centers in Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, South Carolina and Tennessee have been evacuated due to bomb threats. Similar scares in the UK were determined to be hoaxes. The first threat was called in to the Miami Beach Jewish Community Center (JCC) in Florida around 10:45 local time on Monday morning. Within two hours, similar threats were called in to at least two other JCCs in Florida, including one in neighboring Miami, as well as centers in Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia, South Carolina; Wilmington, Delaware; Tenafly, New Jersey; and Rockville, Maryland. Hundreds of people, mostly preschool children, have been
WASHINGTON — Russian warplanes have carried out airstrikes to support Turkey’s offensive in northern Syria against the Islamic State, an important evolution in a budding Russian-Turkish partnership. The deepening ties threaten to marginalize the United States in the struggle to shape Syria’s ultimate fate. The air missions, which took place for about a week near the strategically important town of Al Bab, represent the Kremlin’s first use of its military might to help the Turks in their fight against the militant group. The Russians seized an opening to try to build a military relationship with Turkey, a NATO member, as the
Judicial Watch filed a records request with the California State Legislature on Monday regarding the recent hiring of former United States Attorney General Eric Holder to help the state resist President-elect Donald Trump. (Snip) Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton called Monday’s “records request” an effort to “expose how California state legislators are wasting tax dollars to take care of another corrupt politician – Eric Holder – under the guise of resisting the rule of law on immigration and other matters.” “His record at the Clinton and Obama Justice Departments demonstrates a willingness to bend the law in order to protect
President Barack Obama will leave office on Jan. 20 with negative reviews from most members of the U.S. military. More than half the troops in a new poll had an unfavorable opinion of Obama´s leadership of the military for the past eight years, and about 36 percent said they approved of his performance as commander in chief, according to the latest survey by the Military Times and the Institute for Veterans and Military Families at Syracuse University.
The Gold Star father who blasted Donald Trump at the Democratic convention this summer is returning to the national stage this week, firing off a letter demanding the Senate reject Sen. Jeff Sessions, Mr. Trump’s attorney general nominee. Khizr Khan, the Pakistan-born father of a U.S. Army captain killed in the Iraq war, said his son’s service was a rejection of people like Mr. Sessions, who he accused of associating with racially divisive and ‘intensely anti-Muslim” groups. Mr. Khan also said Mr. Sessions has defended proposals “that would single Muslim immigrants out for discriminatory treatment on the basis of their religious beliefs.” “My
VIENNA — Iran is to receive a huge shipment of natural uranium from Russia to compensate it for exporting tons of reactor coolant, diplomats say, in a move approved by the outgoing U.S. administration and other governments seeking to keep Tehran committed to a landmark nuclear pact. Two senior diplomats said the transfer recently agreed by the U.S. and five other world powers that negotiated the nuclear deal with Iran foresees delivery of 116 metric tons (nearly 130 tons) of natural uranium. U.N. Security Council approval is needed but a formality, considering five of those powers are permanent Security Council
WOW! How Much More Damage Will Obama Inflict On the World Before he Leaves Office? Apparently Barack Obama wasn’t satisfied with the disasters in Syria, Iraq, Libya, Yemen, Russia, Ukraine, etc., now he’s approved a uranium shipment to Iran. Obama approves uranium shipment to Iran — Enough to build 10 nuclear weapons. This comes on the same weekend that Iranian vessels threatened US ships in the Persian Gulf. Obama approved of a “huge” uranium transfer to the Iranian regime — enough for 10 nuclear bombs — to keep Iran “committed” to nuclear deal. In order to keep Iran in compliance with the international deal Obama
President-elect Donald Trump’s recently appointed counselor Kellyanne Conway has cancelled her plans to visit with Canadian business executives last week. Conway was scheduled to speak at a dinner in Calgary, Alberta hosted by the Alberta Prosperity Fund. “I can tell you that Ms. Conway’s office and our own have tried every option at our disposal to make this work and, unfortunately, a visit is just not possible at this time,” said Barry McNamar, the fund’s president, in a news release on Saturday. McNamar did not return calls by The Daily Caller on Sunday to clarify the reason for the cancellation.
President Obama’s top spokesman on Monday defended actress Meryl Streep’s Golden Globes speech that criticized President-elect Donald Trump. “She clearly was delivering a thoughtful, carefully considered message that she believes in deeply,” White House press secretary Josh Earnest said. (Snip) Earnest said he has not spoken to Obama about the speech but predicted the president wouldn’t publicly echo Streep’s criticism while he is still in office. “He’s got institutional responsibilities,” the spokesman said. “He has to set aside those personal feelings in order to preside over an effective transition … The president has faithfully presided over a process that has
Venezuelan far-left President Nicolas Maduro tapped for his new vice president former minister Tareck El Aissami, who has been accused of anti-Semitism and ties to Iran and the terrorist group Hezbollah. The appointment was announced last week, according to reports, including the Miami Herald. El Aissami is a known entity in the world of U.S. intelligence. He is allegedly a part of Venezuela’s state drug-trafficking network and has ties to Iran, Syria, and the Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah. If Maduro is ousted, as his opposition is calling for, El Aissami will take the helm of the South American nation.
San Francisco - Indigenous activists have set up camps in the Texas desert to fight a pipeline project there, the latest sign that the Standing Rock “water protector” movement is inspiring Native American-led environmental protests across the US. The Two Rivers camp, located south of Marfa near the border, has attracted dozens of demonstrators in its first week to protest the Trans-Pecos pipeline, a 148-mile project on track to transport fracked natural gas through the Big Bend region to Mexico. Citing concerns about damage to the environment and sacred indigenous sites, the camp parallels the high-profile effort to block the
The Nation is publishing its gala hagiographic Obama send-off issue—"The Obama Years: 2008-2016"—and does so perhaps more in sadness than in celebration. The articles are full of complaint and recriminations—but not, for the most part, aimed at the Dear Leader. There are gripes about the irredeemable electorate, such as the article with the subhead "The president succeeded in repairing our institutions—but millions of Americans wanted to blow them up instead." There is disgust for the ink-stained wretches (or at least those who would be ink-stained if it weren´t for the Internet): "Barack Obama Was Too Cool for the Press Room: The
Meryl Streep didn´t just take a dig at President-elect Donald Trump in her speech at last night´s Golden Globe Awards. The actress also dissed fans of football and MMA fighting. And UFC President Dana White is not happy about it. Calling the actress an "uppity, 80-year-old lady," White said he´s not surprised to find out Streep isn´t in the UFC´s top demographic. "So Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners," Streep said as she accepted the Cecil B. DeMille Award. "And if we kick them all out you´ll have nothing to watch but football and mixed martial arts, which are not
Two Dutch journalists proved it is not “too dangerous” to collect evidence at the MH17 crash site in eastern Ukraine when one visited the area, but Dutch police confiscated everything the reporters collected there, along with their cellphones and laptops. Just days ago, Michel Spekkers and Stefan Beck returned to Holland from eastern Ukraine where the two journalists had been gathering first-hand knowledge of the locals’ attitudes towards Moscow and Kiev, as well as preparing a report on the political situation in the troubled region. “Our main objective was there to talk with people and to find out what people really thought