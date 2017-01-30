Latest Articles

This is our site mascot, the Bandwidth Beast. He and Mrs. Beast have spent most of the last two years following the campaign and have compiled an in depth photo album of their travels. He has offered a viewing to our readers to kick off our yearly fundraiser. If you've donated already, thank you a thousand times. If not...here's your chance to keep us up and running for what is going to be an unbelievable year.
DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Del. — President Donald Trump is making an unannounced trip to honor the returning remains of a U.S. Navy SEAL killed during a weekend raid on an al-Qaida base in Yemen. Trump was to arrive Wednesday afternoon at Delaware´s Dover Air Force Base. Chief Special Warfare Operator William "Ryan" Owens, a 36-year-old from Peoria, Illinois, was the first known U.S. combat casualty since Trump took office less than two weeks ago. Three other Americans were wounded in the operation, which was planned by former President Barack Obama´s administration but approved by Trump. Trump was expected to join Owens´
One would have thought that a 90-day suspension of immigration from seven countries with minimal economic ties to the United States would be minor news. It has to be the best thing an American president has done since Ronald Reagan told Gorbachev to tear down the Berlin Wall, because it all the people I dislike have gone bat-guano crazy. The mainstream press is blaming Trump for everything including a down day on the stock market. Bloomberg News began its lead stock market story today, "U.S. stocks fell the most since the presidential election, while Treasuries advanced with gold as Donald Trump’s
(Video) President Trump on Wednesday tweeted a photo of a group moment prayer after he announced the nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch for the Supreme Court. (Tweet) Among those pictured in the huddle are Trump; his sons Donald Jr. and Eric; Vice President Mike Pence; second lady Karen Pence; Chief of Staff Reince Priebus; Gorsuch and his wife Louise; and from the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia´s family, his widow Maureen Scalia and son Paul, a Catholic priest. Trump honored Maureen Scalia during his announcement of Gorsuch, calling her "the ultimate representative" of her late husband.
(Video) During a listening session for Black History Month on Wednesday, President Donald Trump said, “I don’t watch CNN. … I don’t like watching fake news.” Trump said, “You read all about Dr. Martin Luther King a week ago, when somebody said I took the statue out of my office, and it turned out that that was fake news. The statue is cherished. It’s one of the favorite things in the — and we have some good ones. We have Lincoln, and we have Jefferson and we have Dr. Martin Luther King, and we have –, but they said the
Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush has been asked by the National Football League to be this year’s honorary coin flipper during Super Bowl LI between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons in Houston, Texas, FOX Business has learned. The NFL asked the 41st President to flip the Super Bowl coin during the pregame ceremony on Sunday but he has not officially accepted nor declined the offer due to his recent health struggles, sources tell FOX Business. Bush was released from the hospital on Monday after being treated for pneumonia. The 92-year-old was rushed to Houston Methodist General
President Trump´s national security adviser announced Wednesday that the White House has officially put Iran "on notice" following reports that Iran has tested several ballistic missiles since reaching an agreement with the previous administration in 2015. "We are official putting Iran on notice," Mike Flynn told reporters at the daily White House briefing. White House press secretary Sean Spicer later added that the administration "wanted to make very clear that we felt that [Iran´s] actions are both provocative and in violation [of the nuclear deal] and make sure they knew that were not going to sit by and do nothing." Flynn said Iran
Hillary Clinton is testing her worth on the free market by returning to the speaking circuit. Clinton has signed on with the Harry Walker Agency, the Associated Press reported, where she regularly commanded $200,000 or more per speech before her failed campaign for the White House. The AP reported Wednesday that Clinton will also be writing a book featuring a compilation of personal essays, “inspired by the hundreds of quotations she has been collecting for decades.”
He´s been retired for less than two weeks, but the Smithsonian Institution and its TV channel are already enhancing his legacy and have already finished and readied for airing a complimentary documentary on former President Obama. (Snip) It will feature friends and allies of Obama, including is closest aide Valerie Jarrett and political advisor David Axelrod. "It looks at Obama´s attempts to redefine patriotism, address race relations and turn divisive events into moments of national unification," said the Smithsonian. The documentary will be the first to gush on Obama since he left office and will air first on Feb. 27.
GOP Sens. Susan Collins (Maine) and Lisa Murkowski in back-to-back speeches on the Senate floor announced Wednesday that they would oppose Betsy DeVos´s nomination to be Education secretary. They are the first two Republicans to break with Trump on any of his Cabinet picks, and the votes could make it difficult for DeVos to win confirmation. If all of the Senate´s Democrats vote against DeVos, she would have 50 votes if the remaining Republicans backed her — with Vice President Mike Pence potentially breaking the tie. No Democrats have backed DeVos.
On Sunday, the Revolutionary Black Panther Party held a press conference in North Carolina, according to NBC´s WECT 6. The group had all the normal trappings of a press conference as the members stood on the steps of the New Hanover County Courthouse. They brought a microphone. And, read from talking points. However, the Black Panther group added a unique — and illegal — element to its press conference: firearms. Sunday´s press conference intended to highlight the events that were to follow throughout the day, including a tribunal and armed vigil. WECT 6 reported that the armed vigil was originally an armed
George Soros’s hedge fund was one of the biggest losers of 2016, as the Hungarian-born billionaire’s misplaced investments turned into a $1 billion loss for his clients, according to a report by hedge fund investor LCH Investments, cited by Bloomberg. The only notable hedge fund which did worse than Soros is Paulson & Co, which lost $3 billion last year, according to LCH. The biggest winner is billionaire Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Associates, which earned $4.9 billion for its clients. After Donald Trump’s election victory, Soros made some bearish market bets. While Soros called Trump a "would-be dictator," and predicted uncertainty and
What’s a Super Bowl without controversy? Tom Brady and the New England Patriots are in Houston for their record-setting ninth appearance in Sunday’s NFL championship game, but the biggest questions the future Hall-of-Famer faces this week have nothing to do with the Atlanta Falcons secondary, his receiving corps or coach Bill Belichick’s game plan. Instead, football’s best player has become the focus of a political debate between those, including many in the sports world, who insist the quarterback must explain — or even “disavow” — his friendship with President Trump, and others who contend Brady is as entitled to a
The Trump White House is engulfed in a firestorm of its own ignition. The Democrats and the media were only too happy to pour on more gasoline. I am increasingly confident that I’ll be able to begin a lot of columns that way over the next four years. That’s because the one clear takeaway from his the first days of this presidency is that the Trump we saw during the campaign is the Trump we got. He may move to the center on this policy or that — indeed, I expect he will — but there was never going to
“He’s personally my favorite teacher in the whole school,” Ana Kneisely told CBS Sacramento, in reference to a middle school American History teacher, Woody Hart, in Rancho Cordova, California, who was forced to retire by the Board of Education. Hart, a 70-year-old teacher at Suttle Middle School of the Folsom Cordova United School District, was ousted after using a Confederate battle flag, along with a period United States flag, as part of a lesson on the U.S. Civil War. The school’s superintendent, Deborah Bettencourt, released a statement late last week that the board of education had “accepted this Sutter Middle School
President Donald Trump signed an executive order last Friday entitled “Executive Order Protecting the Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into the United States.” In the few short days since, it would seem the action was tantamount to stirring up a hornet’s nest. Perhaps not so surprisingly, a few of the hornets are from Trump’s own ranks: Senators John McCain of Arizona and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina. In a carefully worded statement released on Sunday, scarcely two days after the executive order, McCain and Graham said in part, “It is clear from the confusion at our airports across the nation
Donald Trump’s adviser Stephen K. Bannon told the truth, but not the whole truth, when he described the media as the main opposition to President Trump. He neglected to mention academia as another important bastion for anti-Trump organizing and action. Speaking at the January 21 so-called Women’s March on Washington, communist Angela Davis declared, “The next 1,459 days of the Trump administration will be 1,459 days of resistance: resistance on the ground, resistance in the classrooms, resistance on the job, resistance in our art and in our music.” (Our media somehow overlooked the significance of Davis, a life-long unrepentant communist,
While the media continue to champion the legacy of former President Barack Obama, some of his signature policies are rapidly being ended or overturned by his successor, President Donald J. Trump. However, this does not mean that Obama’s policies weren’t a disaster for America during his tenure. Obama’s enduring legacy, far from a collection of his signature achievements, will be the decline of his own party and a lackluster economy, as well as the appeasement of dictators, and a world in chaos and disarray. While it is Trump who has been frequently ridiculed—and he certainly uses Twitter to hit back—Obama
It´s been nearly 40 years since President Donald Trump’s chief White House strategist Stephen K. Bannon reported for duty as a young surface warfare officer aboard a Navy destroyer. It was just a few years after the end of the Vietnam war and under President Jimmy Carter, most Navy ships were undermanned at the time and across the military complaints about a "hollow force" were common. During Bannon´s seven-year stint in the Navy, things would change rapidly. Ronald Reagan became president in 1980 and set out to build a 600-ship Navy. Military pay was raised, morale improved and there was plenty
A former Foreign Office mandarin who dragged the Queen into the row over Donald Trump’s state visit is paid to advise a defence company that has taken a huge financial hit from the new president. Lord Ricketts, permanent secretary at the department from 2006-10 before becoming David Cameron’s national security adviser, questioned whether the US leader was ‘specially deserving of this exceptional honour’. (Snip) But it emerged that his intervention happened to coincide with President Trump announcing that a contract with US aerospace giant Lockheed Martin would be slashed.
President Trump cost a British lord´s employer -- Lockheed -- more than a half-billion dollars when Trump got the price cut on the F-35. Now that big well-connected heel is trying to make trouble for The Donald. Using the facade of a "Muslim ban" -- as the purveyors of Fake News erroneously put it -- Lord Ricketts is calling for Great Britain to ban the president of the United States from visiting. Hell hath no fury like nobility rebuked, eh? From the Daily Mail: A former Foreign Office mandarin who dragged the Queen into the row over Donald Trump’s state visit is paid to advise
British Prime Minister Theresa May was not about to take any crap from opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn during PMQ -- a weekly event in which the prime minister stands in Parliament and answers questions.Corbyn has bad-mouthed May for visiting Trump. Today, she hit back. "The gentleman´s foreign policy is to object to and insult the democratically elected head of state of our most important ally. Lets just see what he would gave achieved in the last week. Would he have been able to protect British citizens from the effects of the [garbled] order? No. Would he have been able
President Donald Trump has announced Dr. Neil Gorsuch as nominee for the Supreme Court. Here is the video of the announcement and Judge Gorsuch acceptance remarks.Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer will not filibuster the nomination. Relax, it’s 100%. 100%. Done. Judge Gorsuch will take the bench with the customary vocal goofball moonbattery of the far-left, perhaps with some Trump Derangement Syndrome sprinkled on top, but he will take the bench. Senator Schumer’s only play is to delay the confirmation process because he doesn’t want Gorsuch on this year’s SCOTUS rulings, which by itself is doubtful if McConnell finds his balls, but Schumer will
The level of absurdity from the official media channel of the U.S. Department of State, CNN, is reaching new levels of Tokyo Rose disinformation and propaganda. * ‘President Trump’s temporary pause and reassessment of visa approvals, combined with the implementation of “extreme vetting” will make our mid-east allies unhappy’… they say. * ‘President Trump’s request for a reevaluation of our relationship and structure with NATO will make our European allies unhappy’…. they say. Let’s think about this factually and logically. Who are these “mid-east allies” who would be upset? Seriously, think about it. President Trump has already formed good foreign policy relationships with:
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), the star of a CNN town hall on Tuesday night, signaled her opposition to President Trump’s nomination of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court, calling the nomination “a very hostile appointment.” “Elections have ramifications,” Pelosi told CNN’s Jake Tapper. “And here is a living, breathing example of it -- the president and his first appointment to the court, and hopefully his only appointment to the court, has appointed someone who has come down on the side of corporate America versus class action suits, on securities fraud, he´s come down against employees´ rights, clean air,
Texas Democratic Representative Joaquin Castro says Congress should draw up “articles of impeachment” against President Donald Trump over his executive order, which temporarily prohibits the arrival of Syrian refugees into the United States and halts entry of citizens from Somalia, Sudan, Yemen, Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Libya. Castro’s concerns, he says, stem from a fear that Trump will order the Customs and Border Protection Agency (CBP) to ignore a federal judge’s emergency stay, issued during the weekend, blocking the implementation of certain parts of the temporary refugee travel ban. “There should be a resolution of censure,” Castro told BuzzFeed. “And if he