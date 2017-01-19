Latest Articles

Skywriters emblazoned “Trump” high in the sky over a sunny Sydney as approximately 10,000 people took part in a march in support of women’s rights. The Sydney march was part of a worldwide series of demonstrations calling for the protection of civil liberties in the wake of Donald Trump´s inauguration as president of the United States. Well over one million people around the world attended marches, with the largest taking place in Washington, DC. In an antagonistic move, a Trump supporter in Sydney paid a skywriting company to print the new US president’s name high in the sky as demonstrators marched
Furor has arisen over President-elect Donald Trump´s charges that our intelligence agencies are politicized. Spare us the outrage. For decades, directors of intelligence agencies have often quite inappropriately massaged their assessments to fit administration agendas. Careerists at these agencies naturally want to continue working from one administration to the next in "the king is dead; long live the king!" style. So they make the necessary political adjustments, which are sometimes quite at odds with their own agency´s findings and to the detriment of national security. The result is often confusion -- and misinformation passed off as authoritative intelligence. After Barack Obama won the
NILES, Mich. — When Jennifer Purucker, 31, was asked on Saturday morning what she thought of the Women’s March on Washington, she took a sip of coffee and shook her head. “Never heard of it,” she said. Crystal Mangold, 38, paused as she carried her young daughter down Main Street. “No idea what it is,” she said. (Snip) Other women sharply questioned the notion of protesting a president whose administration had begun only the day before. “It’s kind of offensive,” said Linda Hine, 56, an accounting manager who voted for Mr. Trump. “People are just criticizing because they didn’t get
Fox News has declined to renew contributor contracts for longtime political commentator George Will, Republican strategist Ed Rollins and actress Stacey Dash, according to a network spokesperson. Will, 75, is a Pulitzer-winning conservative columnist who was with ABC from 1981-2011 before coming to Fox in 2013. In June of 2016, he declared he was leaving the Republican party because of Donald Trump, a decision the then-nominee appeared to embrace.
The Secret Service has reportedly said they will open an investigation into Madonna after the singer told the Women´s March on Washington that she had thought about ´blowing up the White House´. Donning a black p***yhat, the music icon caused controversy by dropping the F-bomb four times, sparking a slew of apologies from broadcasters airing the protest live. She went on to speak of her rage at the election result, telling the crowd she had thought a lot about ´blowing up the White House´ but knew that it ´wouldn´t change anything´. (Photos) According to the Gateway Pundit, a spokesman for
President Donald Trump had trouble avoiding protesters in Washington on his way home to the White House as thousands took to the streets surrounding his motorcade. Trump was on his way back from the Central Intelligence Agency on Saturday when he got a first-hand look at the Women´s March on Washington. Hundreds of protesters lined the motorcade route as Trump sped back to the White House, many screaming and chanting at the president. (Photos) Many were holding bright pink signs as they screamed and chanted as Trump wound his way past them in the impossible-to-miss presidential limo. Thousands gathered on
Fox News dominated Inauguration Day on the ratings front, delivering 11.76 million total viewers during President Trump´s address compared to CNN´s 3.375 million and MSNBC´s 1.487 million. In the key 25-54 demographic advertisers covet most, Fox more than tripled CNN and MSNBC combined, according to Nielsen Research. From noon to 12:30 p.m. during the oath and Inaugural Address portions of the coverage, Fox averaged 2.99 million viewers to CNN´s 521,000 and MSNBC´s 315,000. The 11.76 million for Fox is its largest audience since election night coverage Nov. 8, when it averaged 12.19 million viewers to CNN´s 11.17 million, also according
An embarrassed CNN quickly – but not quickly enough – pulled away from its live coverage of Madonna’s F-bomb fueled speech at the March on Washington. “I just need to apologize for the multiple f-bombs by Madonna,” said CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin. “That happens, and we apologize here at CNN for that.” “F--- you!,” Madonna said after denouncing this “new age of tyranny” and “this horrific moment of darkness.” “It took this horrific moment of darkness to wake us the f--- up,” the singer, dressed in a black version of the pink cat-eared knit cap. “The revolution starts here, the
It seems that Ivanka and Melania Trump can’t put a foot wrong when it comes to style. The two women looked utterly flawless, and totally stole the spotlight, when they attended the National Prayer Service in Washington. HollywoodLife.com has photos and details. Melania Trump, 46, is giving even Jackie Kennedy a run for her money when it comes to the most stylish First Lady to ever grace the White House. And as for 35-year-old Ivanka Trump? Well, we don’t think there’s ever been such a flawless first daughter! The two continued with their flair for faultless fashion when they attended prayers
White House Press Secretary, Sean Spicer held a briefing at the White House on Saturday and he set the tone letting the media know that their lies will no longer be considered respected journalism. (Photo) Spicer lashed out at the press for lying about the MLK statue in the Oval Office and then lying about the crowd size at the Trump Inauguration. Good for Spicer! Sean Spicer: Some members of the media were engaged in deliberately false reporting. For all the talk about the proper use of Twitter, two instances yesterday stand out. One was a particularly egregious example in
Millions of people gathered in Washington and in cities around the country and the world Saturday to mount a roaring rejoinder to the inauguration of President Trump. What started as a Facebook post by a Hawaii retiree became an unprecedented international rebuke of a new president that packed cities large and small — from London to Los Angeles, Paris to Park City, Utah, Miami to Melbourne, Australia. The organizers of the Women’s March on Washington, who originally sought a permit for a gathering of 200,000, said Saturday that as many as a half-million people participated. Many in the nation’s capital
November 8, 2016, began like any other big night in Obama-world: with chicken fingers and waffle fries. The tradition went back to the earliest days of Senator Barack Obama’s campaign for President, and was passed down from Chicago to Washington, D.C., and from Houlihan’s to the White House Navy Mess. Throughout two terms, before Oval Office addresses to the nation, on debate nights, and before the President’s State of the Union speeches, we called down to place an order, or four. I got my first taste of the custom six years ago, when I arrived at the White House fresh out of college.
PRESIDENT TRUMP will demand Brussels abandons plans for an EU Army if it wants the US is to continue its support for Nato. Senior British officers serving at the Pentagon have been briefed that one of the new administration’s top priorities will be to “sweep away” plans championed by Germany and France. ”We have been told quite clearly that, in an environment in which the political temperature in Eastern Europe is high and fiscal pressure on budgets is increasing, there can only be one joint force and that is Nato,” he said. “Senior US officers directing future strategy want to see
Former President Barack Obama headed straight to the golf course to celebrate his first day as a civilian. Obama was first spotted heading to the Thunderbird Country Club in exclusive Rancho Mirage, California for an hour long exercise session - but two hours later he was off to play 18 holes. Just a day after leaving the White House, Obama is in the Palm Springs area on vacation. He and Michelle are staying at the mansion of Spanish ambassador James Costos and his husband, interior designer Michael Smith, in Rancho Mirage. (Photos) Just before 11.30am Obama´s motorcade headed towards ultra-exclusive Porcupine
British Prime Minister Theresa May will become the first foreign leader to meet U.S. President Donald Trump when she travels to Washington DC on Friday, the White House said on Saturday. Trump´s press secretary, Sean Spicer, gave details of May´s visit in his first briefing to journalists at the White House, though he was unclear in his remarks as to exactly when May would visit. Spicer also said that Trump has talked about meeting Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto on January 31, according to Reuters. The BBC noted the "symbolism [of May’s visit to Washington] will be very important" and with Brexit negotiations
Breathing exercises in the Rose Garden and a steady stream of booze got the White House through election night, a communications staffer wrote in a story recounting his experience watching Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton lose. Pat Cunnane had been so confident Clinton would win that when he penciled in plans for former President Barack Obama to meet the president-elect that week, he wrote down her name in his calendar. A few days later, he found himself “ugly crying” in the Oval Office as Obama gave the White House staff a pep talk about President Donald Trump’s stunning victory. “The beer
President-elect Donald Trump took his generalized attack on the ´dishonest media´ to a more personal level by launching a direct swipe on a reporter who sent out an erroneous report that he had removed a statue of Martin Luther King from the Oval Office. Trump delivered a monologue about Oval Office statuary during remarks at the CIA headquarters, where he blasted the media as ´the most dishonest human beings on earth´ in meandering comments where he also talked about the size of his inaugural crowd. After saying he supports the intelligence community ´1,000 per cent´ and saying he sometimes feels like he´s
The official Twitter account of the National Park Service was restored after briefly shutting down when a staff member retweeted images implying there was a low turnout on the National Mall for President Donald Trump´s inauguration. The images, which were widely shared by Trump critics on social media, showed the mall teeming with an estimated 1.8 million people for Barack Obama´s first inauguration in 2009 next to a decidedly less-than-full crowd in the same space Friday. The park service did not offer an estimate for the number of people who attended Trump´s inauguration. The Washington Post reported the incoming Trump administration
White House press secretary Sean Spicer blasted the media Saturday for its "dishonest" coverage of President Trump´s inauguration, accusing journalists of skewing the discussion about crowd sizes in order to downplay the number of people who attended. "This was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period," Spicer said, highlighting the millions of people who watched the inauguration on television and online in addition to those who viewed it from the National Mall. "These attempts to lessen the enthusiasm of the inauguration are shameful and wrong." Spicer noted the use of "floor coverings" to protect the grass on the
The Oval Office was redecorated with gold drapes just in time for President Trump’s arrival at the White House Friday. The drapes were a change from the crimson drapes former President Obama had in his Oval Office, the Hill reported. The change was first spotted as Trump signed executive orders on Obamacare and other things as his initial major acts as President. The couches and other furniture seemed to be different, but the Resolute Desk, which has been in place for decades, remained, ABC News reported. Trump also returned a bust of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill to the
President Donald Trump moved to mend his tumultuous relationship with America´s spy agencies Saturday, traveling to CIA headquarters on his first full day in office and assuring officials, "I am so behind you." But the president quickly shifted from praise for the CIA to criticism of media coverage of Inauguration Day, in an unscripted address that overstated the size of the crowd that gathered on the National Mall as he took the oath of office. Trump said throngs "went all the way back to the Washington monument," despite photos and live video showing the crowd stopping well short of the landmark.
VIOLENT clashes between between police and pro-Trump demonstrators have left 20 dead and 200 still missing, according to the activist group´s organisers. Donald Trump supporters came to blows with police and security forces as they were celebrating the Republican´s US election win, with 65 people being arrested and dozens more killed, local reports suggest. While female rights groups and left wingers marched on Washington, a pro-Trump group from the Southern Rivers state in Nigeria held a rally of their own. But trouble flared up when the Indigenous People of Biafra came to blows with police officers as they marched
Thousands of women across the world marched in protest today against new US President Donald Trump. In more than 600 marches held all over the globe, they carried signs with messages such as ´Women won´t back down´ and ´Less fear more love´ as they decried Trump´s stand on such issues as abortion, diversity and climate change. But others preferred to use a sense of humour to express their feelings, bearing hilarious signs mocking the 45th President. Here is a selection of the boldest placards from the Trump protests.
Former President George H.W. Bush and his wife, Barbara continue to improve in health as they recover from illnesses at a hospital in Houston. Bush, 92, will remain in the ICU unit for a few more days after he was taken to the hospital a week ago after experiencing breathing difficulties, a family spokesperson said on Saturday. Former first lady Barbara Bush, 91, entered Houston Methodist Hospital on Wednesday after feeling run down and coughing for the past few weeks. Bush´s hospitalization comes after he sent a letter to Trump explaining that his absence from Friday´s inauguration would put him ´six feet under´.
WASHINGTON — In the end, she checked every box. Elegant, unexpected dress? Check. Unknown designer elevated to overnight sensation? Check. New York brand? Check. Implicit message about cooperation and embracing the melting pot? Check. When Melania Trump took the stage with her husband, President Trump, on Friday night for the inaugural balls, she demonstrated that, while she may have been out of the spotlight since the election, she hasn’t been sticking her head in the sand. She has been closely studying the vernacular of first lady dress. In an architectural off-the-shoulder white crepe column with a thin burgundy ribbon as a belt, a
Warren Buffett said he “overwhelmingly” supports President-elect Donald Trump’s choices for cabinet positions as the incoming commander-in-chief’s selections face confirmation hearings in the U.S. Senate. “I feel that way no matter who is president,” the billionaire Berkshire Hathaway Inc. chairman and chief executive officer said Thursday in New York at the premiere of a documentary about his life. “The CEO -- which I am -- should have the ability to pick people that help you run a place.” [snip] “If they fail, then it’s your fault and you got to get somebody new,” Buffett said. “Maybe you change cabinet members