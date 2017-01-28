Latest Articles

BBC News, by Staff Original Article

Posted By: danvillebill- 1/29/2017 3:27:32 PM Post Reply

President Donald Trump is reshuffling the US National Security Council (NSC), downgrading the military chiefs of staff and giving a regular seat to his chief strategist Steve Bannon. Mr Bannon, formerly the head of the populist right-wing, Breitbart News website, will join high-level discussions about national security. The order was signed on Saturday. The director of national intelligence and the joint chiefs will attend when discussions pertain to their areas.

Telegraph [UK], by Laura Donnelly Original Article

Posted By: Ribicon- 1/29/2017 2:06:09 PM Post Reply

The British Medical Association has said pregnant women should not be called "expectant mothers" as it could offend transgender people. Instead, they should call them "pregnant people" so as not to upset intersex and transgender men, the union has said. The advice comes in an internal document to staff outlining a raft of common phrases that should be avoided for fear of causing offence. (Snip) Michael Nazir-Ali, the former Bishop of Rochester, told The Mail on Sunday: "I think it is sad that society is being pushed in this direction. God has made us man and woman, and mothers relate to their

Independent [UK], by Shehab Khan Original Article

Posted By: Ribicon- 1/29/2017 2:06:00 PM Post Reply

Barack Obama used his final moments in power to help transgender immigrants. The 44th President issued a memo to the US Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS) altering the rules and allowing transgender immigrants to request a change in gender on their official documents. The memo only applies to legal immigrants and foreign doctors will now be able to provide statements of proof for those who wish to make the alteration. (Snip) Mr Obama’s work in his final moments in the Oval office contrast sharply with Donald Trump’s new administration, which has deleted all mention of LGBT rights from the official White House

PowerLine, by Steven Hayward Original Article

Posted By: Hazymac- 1/29/2017 1:49:56 PM Post Reply

I distinctly recall, during the George W. Bush years, reading and overhearing liberals express a strange new respect for previous Republican presidents like George H.W. Bush and Reagan, who they now said towered head and shoulders above the cretinous, antedulivian, swaggering Texan that the GOP had forced upon the nation. But now that Donald Trump is president, guess what? Yup—strange new respect from liberals for George W. Bush, as reported by Kyle Smith in the New York Post: (Snip) All of this suggests a wonderful way of sending liberals around the bend into total madness. Just sneak up behind them and

Daily Express [UK], by Alix Culbertson Original Article

Posted By: Attercliffe- 1/29/2017 1:46:49 PM Post Reply