Latest Articles

No, Obama Probably Wouldn´t

Have Beaten Trump Politico, by Bill Scher Original Article Posted By: MissMolly- 1/1/2017 5:11:57 AM Post Reply As a liberal, it pains me to say the following: President Barack Obama believes he would have beaten Donald Trump, but he’s probably wrong. Many Democrats have reason to resist accepting such a horrifying hypothetical. Obama’s favorable rating trumps Trump’s. Obama has a proven track record of winning Rust Belt white working-class votes, while also sparking record rates of African-American turnout. But to lean on those arguments risks overlooking the boiling political, economic and cultural forces that bubbled up in reaction to eight years of Obama, and splattered red all over the electoral map. At minimum, Obama’s own case for Confessions of a Columnist New York Times, by Ross Douthat Original Article Posted By: Pluperfect- 1/1/2017 4:58:11 AM Post Reply EVERY January I write a column exploring my faulty analysis and failed prophecies from the preceding year. After last year’s installment, in which I explained how I had underestimated a certain celebrity tycoon, I received a note from Trump Tower — a clipping of the column, scrawled over with a markered note: Thank you – Now I will work to get you to go a little bit further. Best wishes, Donald Trump. A year has spun past since then, and whatever comes of the Trump presidency, he can claim at least one promise kept. That column described Trump as a remarkable political John Kerry’s practiced betrayal of friends Washington Times, by Wesley Pruden Original Article Posted By: Pluperfect- 1/1/2017 4:42:30 AM Post Reply John Kerry doesn’t come late to the betrayal of friends. He has had considerable practice. In 1971, when he was a young lieutenant just back from Vietnam, where he was a decorated skipper of a Swift Boat patrolling the Mekong River, he appeared before the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee to pay his “respects” to the American soldiers, sailors and Marines he fought a war with. Representing all those veterans, he told the senators, he wanted to talk about war crimes he said “were committed on a day-to-day basis with the full awareness of officers at all levels of command.” Mr. Kerry proceeded





