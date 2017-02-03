Latest Articles

In his quest to find the other Democrat candidates, the Beast located a guy he recognized. He had split half his corned beef sandwich with the Beast when they were both out for a walk on Houston St. College kids liked him and called him Uncle Bernie. He didn't really look very presidential and when people interrupted him he said things like, "Hey! I'm talkin' here".
"What happened to the honeymoon?" Charles Krauthammer asked last month. The opposition has long granted presidents time to form their administrations, to announce their signature initiatives. Donald Trump´s honeymoon lasted all of 10 days—from his surprise November 8 election to the rude treatment of his vice president at a performance of Hamilton on November 18. After that, divorce. The same forces that opposed Trump during the Republican primary and general election are trying to break his presidency before it is a month old. At issue is the philosophy of nation-state populism that drove his insurgent campaign. It is so at variance
Senate Democrats´ delaying tactics against many of President Trump´s Cabinet nominations aren´t just causing Republicans headaches, they´re also working to save some of President Obama´s last-minute "midnight" regulations. Obama issued a stunning 145 regulations between Election Day and Inauguration Day. Republicans are working to repeal a bunch of them using a streamlined process provided in a little-used 20-year-old law called the Congressional Review Act, or CRA. The CRA law gives Congress the power to rescind any unwelcome late regulation from an outgoing president through a simple majority vote in both chambers of Congress. But it also
Mike Ditka, the former coach of the Chicago Bears, two-time Super Bowl champion and two-time NFL Coach of the Year, said if one of his players took a knee during the National Anthem, they would never "play for me ever again." He also said young players, such as San Franciso 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernack, need to show respect for the game that has given them so much and stop "acting like a bunch of fools out there." "Iron" Mike Ditka made his remarks during a Feb. 2 interview on the Bernie & Sid show (77WABC Radio). Below is an excerpt of
Steven Dean Gordon, the serial killer who says he deserves to die for his crimes, found no disagreement last year from the jury nor, on Friday, from the judge. Orange County Superior Court Judge Patrick H. Donahue sentenced Gordon to death for the abduction and murder of four women who had been working as prostitutes in Santa Ana and Anaheim in 2013 and 2014. (Snip) Both Gordon and Cano were registered sex offenders who had been wearing ankle monitors as a condition of parole or probation. Detectives managed to link their monitors to the last known location of the victims.
It sold out in three days on Amazon and is the fourth bestselling hardcover nonfiction title in the country, but the New York Times did not include a new book about Philadelphia abortionist Kermit Gosnell on its best seller list to be published Sunday. According to Regnery Publishing, Gosnell: The Untold Story of America´s Most Prolific Serial Killer, should be on the nonfiction list behind The Magnolia Story, which sold 10,000. Gosnell sold 7,644. The snub prompted the authors to claim that the story continues to be ignored by the mainstream media despite the public´s hunger for it. (Tweet) Ann
President Trump´s nominee for Army secretary, Vincent Viola, withdrew his name for the position late Friday. Viola said he backed out because he was not able to navigate Defense Department rules regarding his family businesses. The nominee is the first Trump nominee back out after being named. "I appreciate the confidence President Trump showed in me," Viola said. "I offer my continued support for President Trump and his administration, and look forward to redoubling my efforts to support the Army and its veterans as private citizens," he told the Military Times. Trump nominated Viola to the post in mid-December. Since
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- The man behind the successful constitutional amendment for medical marijuana was in the state capital today-- John Morgan is sounding more like a candidate for Governor. John Morgan says he spent $10 million passing the medical marijuana amendment. It got 71 percent of the vote. Morgan is a successful trial lawyer, his name is plastered on buses and buildings. Now, there is a ´Draft John Morgan for Governor´ movement. John Clark even brought buttons to the Capital Tiger Bay Club luncheon. “He is a good strong man that we need for Florida," says self-professed political junkie, John Clark. Morgan himself is
Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump helped lead the charge to scuttle a draft executive order that would have overturned Obama-era enforcements of LGBT rights in the workplace, multiple sources with knowledge of the situation told Politico. A draft executive order on LGBT rights that outlines how to roll back former President Barack Obama’s protections and expand legal exemptions based on religious beliefs has been circulating among journalists and worried progressive groups this week. But two sources close to Kushner and Ivanka Trump, who have a record of supporting gay rights, said the couple favored putting out a clear statement from
Fox’s Jesse Watters, guest-hosting tonight’s O’Reilly Factor, reacted to the UC Berkeley riots by saying tonight, “It’s my opinion that liberals on college campuses now resemble Islamist mobs, where they riot over rhetoric.” He argued that just like when there were riots over “affronts to Islam” in other countries, when liberals think their worldview is under attack they “riot and break things.” Leo Terrell distinguished between the rioters and the peaceful protesters to argue that people are just trying to draw attention to the “extreme views” of people like Milo Yiannopoulos. Adriana Cohen, on the other hand, slammed the rioters
Writing from down under, Steve Kates responds to the question “How is it playing out in Australia?” Not surprisingly, Professor Kates provides a perspective that is nowhere to be found in the news up here: “For [Australian Prime Minister] Malcolm [Turnbull] apparently to have tried to push Trump, by telling him that as a fellow businessman that a deal is a deal, must rank as politically incompetent as anything I have ever seen. That Trump now thinks of Malcolm as a flea-weight no-account fool only means he has the same assessment of the PM as the rest of
A month ago, liberals were claiming that Donald Trump would be a tool of the Russians. After all, they hadn’t brought about his election, via WikiLeaks, for nothing. To be fair, it wasn’t just liberals who expressed concern about what Trump’s Russia policy might be. As a candidate, Trump took a softer line on Vladimir Putin than many, including me, liked. But it was the left that claimed something sinister — perhaps even a “Manchurian candidate” or a president controlled by Moscow through blackmail — was afoot. But yesterday at the U.N., President
Trenton — A government-funded health insurance company launched to create more competition in the Obamacare marketplace is financially insolvent and will not make a comeback, state Department of Banking and Insurance Commissioner Richard Badolato announced Friday. Health Republic Insurance of New Jersey served its 35,000 customers through the end of 2016, as promised, and the department assisted the 26,000 customers covered by individual policies in finding a new insurance carrier in time for 2017, Badolato´s statement said. (Snip) The company still owes $46.3 million, according to the commissioner´s announcement. A Health Republic spokeswoman declined to comment. What happened to Health
Macedonia has a population smaller than Queens and is roughly the size of Vermont. It is stuck in the southern Balkans, wedged between a hostile Greece and sometimes revanchist Albania and Bulgaria. It is not the center of the universe. So why are some members of Congress having to ask our Macedonian ambassador, Jess Baily, to explain reports that he’s been acting as the bullying sovereign of the country, shoehorning political parties into forming a “red-green” coalition between leftist and Islamic-based parties? And is it true, they also want to know, that the ambassador is siphoning off government money to
A Cyprus-based tech CEO is suing Buzzfeed for defamation, after he and his company were named in an unverified document that was attached to a story about President Trump´s alleged deep ties to Russia. Buzzfeed´s Jan. 10 story begins like this: "A dossier making explosive — but unverified — allegations that the Russian government has been “cultivating, supporting and assisting” President-elect Donald Trump for years and gained compromising information about him has been circulating among elected officials, intelligence agents, and journalists for weeks." The article sparked a nationwide debate among media companies about whether the story and dossier should have
Police are searching for a man who set off an explosive device in a Cheesecake Factory restaurant packed with customers in Pasadena Thursday. The explosion was reported about 6:08 p.m. after witnesses say a man threw something in the restaurant located at 2 West Colorado Blvd., the Pasadena Police Department stated in a news release. (Snip) Witnesses described the person who threw the device as a Hispanic or Middle Eastern man, about 6 feet tall with a thin build and a heavy beard. The man was wearing all black clothing and a black beanie, according to the Police Department.
WASHINGTON -- House Republicans face opposition to their plan to overhaul the way corporations pay federal taxes from a powerful group of lawmakers - other Republicans. "I´m not very enthused about it," said Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch of Utah, the chairman of the Finance Committee and the Senate´s top tax writer. Another skeptic is John Cornyn of Texas, the No. 2 Republican in the Senate. "The question is, who is going to pay the tax?" Cornyn asked. "Is it going to be our citizens?" Seeking to overhaul the tax code for the first time in 30 years, the House GOP plan would scrap the
First Lady Melania Trump might still be spending her weekdays in New York but she is getting the Trump White House in ship-shape with the help of interior designer Tham Kannalikham. “Mrs. Trump has a deep appreciation for the historical aspects of the White House and with Tham’s traditional design and expertise, they are focusing on a seamless integration of elegance and comfort into where the President, the First Lady, and [their son] Barron will be spending their family time and calling their home,” said Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, senior adviser to the First Lady.
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates— Tiger Woods withdrew from the Dubai Desert Classic on Friday with back spasms after shooting an opening-round 77 a day earlier. Woods’ manager, Mark Steinberg, said Woods suffered from spasms on Thursday night after dinner. “Tiger Woods went into a spasm in his lower back fairly late last night … got treatment done early this morning for 3 1-2 hours, but can’t get it out.” “He says it’s not the nerve, but back spasm, and he can’t get the spasms to calm down. He can move around, but he can’t make a full rotation in his
Months after proclaiming his distaste for the 45th president of the United States, Robert De Niro still stands firm on his beliefs. And it was on full display when he made an appearance on The View Friday morning to promote his new film The Comedian. The legendary actor was asked by host Joy Behar about his threat of violence towards then-candidate Trump in October. De Niro responded: ´I said that because he said that about somebody, that he would like to punch them in the face. How dare he say that to the crowd? How dare he say the things
A federal judge in Seattle on Friday put a nationwide block on U.S. President Donald Trump´s week-old executive order barring nationals from seven countries from entering the United States. The judge´s temporary restraining order represents a major challenge to Trump´s controversial action, although his administration could still appeal the ruling and have the policy upheld. The Seattle judge, James Robart, made his ruling effective immediately on Friday, suggesting that travel restrictions could be lifted straight away, although on a confusing night, no one appeared certain..The state´s attorney general, Bob Ferguson, said: ´This decision shuts down the executive order right now.´
A Reminder… Amid the jaw-dropping revelations within the U.S. body politic in 2016, one of the most important was the American electorate discovering that Media Polling is just as brutally biased as the media entities who present the polling results. With election 2016 behind us, and predicting “media opinion polls” once again being used in 2017 to create false narratives, the truth behind the intentionally constructed 2016 deception must not simply fade back into the shadows. Never again should the American voter trust polling presented by corporate media. Everything about media polling is a financed and manufactured fraud.
Social media was abuzz on Friday after the influential German weekly newsmagazine Der Spiegel released its cover of the upcoming edition featuring a cartoon illustration of President Donald Trump holding the decapitated head of Lady Liberty. ´America First,´ reads the front page headline as blood drips down from Liberty´s head while Trump triumphantly holds a bloody knife. The image conjures up comparisons to Islamic State henchmen in Iraq and Syria who have videotaped beheadings of prisoners in recent years. The illustrator of the cartoon, Edel Rodriguez, says that he drew the image to convey the message that ‘Trump was beheading American democracy,´ according
ust as the United States is undergoing a political transition of its own, Venezuela´s dubious regime has taken the provocative step of empowering an anti-U.S. hardliner with ties to narcotraffickers and Middle Eastern terrorism. Many Americans may consider Venezuela´s collapsing economy, food shortages, and political upheaval as none of our business. However, the recent power grab of reputed drug kingpin and Hezbollah ally, Tareck el-Aissami, as Venezuela´s vice president poses a clear and present danger to the security of the United States and its neighbors. President Trump´s foreign policy team can convert a potential crisis into an early victory by working with
Any North Korean attack on an American ally will meet with an "overwhelming" counterattack from the United States, particularly if the regime uses nuclear weapons. "Due to some of the provocations out of North Korea and other challenges that we jointly face, I want to make certain that Article Five of our mutual defense treaty is understood to be as real to us today as it was a year ago, five years ago and as it will be a year and 10 years from now," Defense Secretary Jim Mattis told reporters before a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on
