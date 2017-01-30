Latest Articles

Accuracy in Media, by Cliff Kincaid Original Article

Donald Trump’s adviser Stephen K. Bannon told the truth, but not the whole truth, when he described the media as the main opposition to President Trump. He neglected to mention academia as another important bastion for anti-Trump organizing and action. Speaking at the January 21 so-called Women’s March on Washington, communist Angela Davis declared, “The next 1,459 days of the Trump administration will be 1,459 days of resistance: resistance on the ground, resistance in the classrooms, resistance on the job, resistance in our art and in our music.” (Our media somehow overlooked the significance of Davis, a life-long unrepentant communist,

Accuracy in Media, by Roger Aronoff

While the media continue to champion the legacy of former President Barack Obama, some of his signature policies are rapidly being ended or overturned by his successor, President Donald J. Trump. However, this does not mean that Obama’s policies weren’t a disaster for America during his tenure. Obama’s enduring legacy, far from a collection of his signature achievements, will be the decline of his own party and a lackluster economy, as well as the appeasement of dictators, and a world in chaos and disarray. While it is Trump who has been frequently ridiculed—and he certainly uses Twitter to hit back—Obama

Navy Times, by Mark D. Faram

It´s been nearly 40 years since President Donald Trump’s chief White House strategist Stephen K. Bannon reported for duty as a young surface warfare officer aboard a Navy destroyer. It was just a few years after the end of the Vietnam war and under President Jimmy Carter, most Navy ships were undermanned at the time and across the military complaints about a "hollow force" were common. During Bannon´s seven-year stint in the Navy, things would change rapidly. Ronald Reagan became president in 1980 and set out to build a 600-ship Navy. Military pay was raised, morale improved and there was plenty

Daily Mail [UK], by Ian Drury

A former Foreign Office mandarin who dragged the Queen into the row over Donald Trump’s state visit is paid to advise a defence company that has taken a huge financial hit from the new president. Lord Ricketts, permanent secretary at the department from 2006-10 before becoming David Cameron’s national security adviser, questioned whether the US leader was ‘specially deserving of this exceptional honour’. (Snip) But it emerged that his intervention happened to coincide with President Trump announcing that a contract with US aerospace giant Lockheed Martin would be slashed.

Donsurber.com, by Don Surber

