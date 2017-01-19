Latest Articles

Daily Caller, by Rachel Stoltzfoos Original Article

Breathing exercises in the Rose Garden and a steady stream of booze got the White House through election night, a communications staffer wrote in a story recounting his experience watching Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton lose. Pat Cunnane had been so confident Clinton would win that when he penciled in plans for former President Barack Obama to meet the president-elect that week, he wrote down her name in his calendar. A few days later, he found himself “ugly crying” in the Oval Office as Obama gave the White House staff a pep talk about President Donald Trump’s stunning victory. “The beer

Daily Mail [UK], by Geoff Earle Original Article

President-elect Donald Trump took his generalized attack on the ´dishonest media´ to a more personal level by launching a direct swipe on a reporter who sent out an erroneous report that he had removed a statue of Martin Luther King from the Oval Office. Trump delivered a monologue about Oval Office statuary during remarks at the CIA headquarters, where he blasted the media as ´the most dishonest human beings on earth´ in meandering comments where he also talked about the size of his inaugural crowd. After saying he supports the intelligence community ´1,000 per cent´ and saying he sometimes feels like he´s

United Press International, by Eric DuVall Original Article

The official Twitter account of the National Park Service was restored after briefly shutting down when a staff member retweeted images implying there was a low turnout on the National Mall for President Donald Trump´s inauguration. The images, which were widely shared by Trump critics on social media, showed the mall teeming with an estimated 1.8 million people for Barack Obama´s first inauguration in 2009 next to a decidedly less-than-full crowd in the same space Friday. The park service did not offer an estimate for the number of people who attended Trump´s inauguration. The Washington Post reported the incoming Trump administration

Washington Examiner, by Sarah Westwood Original Article

White House press secretary Sean Spicer blasted the media Saturday for its "dishonest" coverage of President Trump´s inauguration, accusing journalists of skewing the discussion about crowd sizes in order to downplay the number of people who attended. "This was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period," Spicer said, highlighting the millions of people who watched the inauguration on television and online in addition to those who viewed it from the National Mall. "These attempts to lessen the enthusiasm of the inauguration are shameful and wrong." Spicer noted the use of "floor coverings" to protect the grass on the

Breitbart Big Government, by Katherine Rodriguez Original Article

