Latest Articles

As a liberal, it pains me to say the following: President Barack Obama believes he would have beaten Donald Trump, but he’s probably wrong. Many Democrats have reason to resist accepting such a horrifying hypothetical. Obama’s favorable rating trumps Trump’s. Obama has a proven track record of winning Rust Belt white working-class votes, while also sparking record rates of African-American turnout. But to lean on those arguments risks overlooking the boiling political, economic and cultural forces that bubbled up in reaction to eight years of Obama, and splattered red all over the electoral map. At minimum, Obama’s own case for
EVERY January I write a column exploring my faulty analysis and failed prophecies from the preceding year. After last year’s installment, in which I explained how I had underestimated a certain celebrity tycoon, I received a note from Trump Tower — a clipping of the column, scrawled over with a markered note: Thank you – Now I will work to get you to go a little bit further. Best wishes, Donald Trump. A year has spun past since then, and whatever comes of the Trump presidency, he can claim at least one promise kept. That column described Trump as a remarkable political
John Kerry doesn’t come late to the betrayal of friends. He has had considerable practice. In 1971, when he was a young lieutenant just back from Vietnam, where he was a decorated skipper of a Swift Boat patrolling the Mekong River, he appeared before the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee to pay his “respects” to the American soldiers, sailors and Marines he fought a war with. Representing all those veterans, he told the senators, he wanted to talk about war crimes he said “were committed on a day-to-day basis with the full awareness of officers at all levels of command.” Mr. Kerry proceeded
Character is often revealed in seemingly small gestures. Amid all the speculation about how retired Marine general James Mattis will manage to lead the behemoth called the Department of Defense, one personal experience I had a decade ago as a young staffer in the office of the Secretary of Defense sticks in my mind as a demonstration of Mattis´s natural leadership ability. It was also an act of pure kindness I have never forgotten. After the invasion of Iraq in 2003, as large numbers of wounded warriors started to come home to the United States to recuperate at Walter Reed Army
Viewing 2016 in retrospect — doing so is unpleasant, but less so than was living through it — the year resembles a china shop after a visit from an especially maladroit bull. Because a law says “the state of California may not sell or display the Battle Flag of the Confederacy ... or any similar image,” a painting of the 1864 Siege of Atlanta was banned from display at the Fresno County fair. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services churned out a 25-page policy statementabout “the systematic inclusion of families in activities and programs that promote children’s development,
My mother’s almost ninety-eight years old. While in relatively good physical and mental health considering her advanced age, she has in recent years developed a very strong denial of death and its effects, infusing a level of irrationality to some exchanges with her. On a recent visit, we had this conversation: Mother: “I can’t understand why your father doesn’t call.” Me: “Mother, you know he’s been dead for eleven years.” Mother: “Yes, I know that, but I still don’t understand why he hasn’t called.” Me: “Dead men can’t call.” (Brief pause) Mother: “He could call collect.” Obama’s political death --
AUSTIN, Texas -- A federal judge in Texas on Saturday ordered a halt to another Obama administration effort to strengthen transgender rights, this time over health rules that social conservatives say could force doctors to violate their religious beliefs. U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor granted a temporary injunction stopping federal health officials from enforcing rules that are intended to ban discrimination by doctors and hospitals against transgender persons. O’Connor wrote in a 46-page ruling that the rules “likely violate” the Religious Freedom Restoration Act and “places substantial pressure on Plaintiffs to perform and cover transition and abortion procedures.” Transgender rights advocates have
(Video) Mariah Carey really dropped the ball in Times Square on New Year’s Eve — with lip syncing that was decidedly out-of-sync. Carey had been assigned to perform two of her hit songs, “Emotions” and “We Belong Together.” But the singer appeared unable to hear her own song track, ultimately giving up and standing on the stage with closed mouth and a hand on her hip. Meanwhile, her vocal track went on without her. “Well, Happy New Year,” she huffed. “We can’t hear, but I’ll just go through the motions,” she said, later adding, “I’m trying to be a good
Since the beginning of his first presidency, Vladimir Putin has made it a national priority to convince the West, and particularly the United States, to take Moscow seriously. This goal is largely to blame for the last decade of Russian foreign policy, which has grown more assertive, and militarized. For the longest time, Russia seemed incapable of breaking through Americans’ sense of invulnerability. When Moscow annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, the Kremlin’s boldest aggressive trends were on full display, but Russia remained a distant concern for most people in the U.S. Even Washington refused to view Russian intransigence as a
President-elect Donald Trump on Friday ejected from his West Palm Beach golf course one of his most critical biographers, Harry Hurt III, who had been preparing to play in a foursome with billionaire mega-donor David Koch. Hurt is the author of “Lost Tycoon: The Many Lives of Donald J. Trump,” a 1993 book that revealed among other things that Trump was accused of “rape” by his ex-wife Ivana Trump in a sworn deposition during their divorce proceedings. Donald Trump has denied the allegation, as well as other parts of the book, and Ivana Trump herself later said that she did
Survivors of the attack at the Reina nightclub in Istanbul that claimed at least 35 lives and injured at least 40 are sharing horrendous accounts of the moments the club-goers were massacred, ran over people in panic and jumped into the sea for safety. “We were having fun. All of a sudden people started to run,” Sinem Uyanik, who was at the club with her husband at the moment of the attack, told The Hurriyet daily. “My husband said, ‘Don’t be afraid,’ and he jumped on me. People ran over me. My husband was hit in three places.” According to
(Photo) Someone vandalized a portrait of former President Ronald Reagan during a break-in to a county Republican Party headquarters in North Carolina. The vandal kicked in the door to the Wayne County Republican Party headquarters in Goldsboro and vandalized a portrait of Reagan with a cowboy hat, which was part of a mural that included the North Carolina flag, elephants, and a picture of the World Trade Center burning on 9/11, the News & Observer reported. Wayne County GOP chairman Brent Heath said the person responsible “scratched out the word ‘Republican’” in the mural and replaced it with a misspelled
Donald Trump has promised to reveal new information after Russia´s alleged hacking during the election on Tuesday or Wednesday next week. The president-elect made the remark when pressed by reporters after he arrived at his New Year´s Ever bash at the Mar-a-Lago resort. ´I think it´s unfair if they don´t know. And I know a lot about hacking. And hacking is a very hard thing to prove. So it could be someone else. And I also know things that other people don´t know, and so they cannot be sure of the situation,´ Trump said. When asked by the reporter what
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Federal investigators have found no information suggesting this city´s electric utility was specifically targeted after Burlington officials found malicious software linked to Russian hackers on a department laptop, the utility´s general manager said Saturday. Evidence of Internet traffic associated with Grizzly Steppe, a notorious Russian distributor of malware, was disturbing but did not pose a threat to Burlington Electric Department´s highly computerized grid or its customers, said Neale Lunderville, general manager of the city-owned utility. The stealth software, isolated on the one laptop, was discovered Friday as part of ongoing routine vigilance. The Obama administration released the code Thursday
An Afghan migrant attacked a Christian woman at an asylum centre because he could hear her reading the Bible. The 50-year-old was attacked in accommodation in Timelkam, Voecklamarkt in North Western Austria. Her alleged attacker was a 22-year-old man from Afghanistan who had taken offence to the fact that the woman had been invited by Christian residents of the property to discuss the Bible. When he found out what she was doing, he stormed into the kitchen where the woman was standing and tried to plunge the knife into her upper body. Luckily her thick winter coat protected
Evangelist Franklin Graham, who has widely publicized his anti-gay and anti-Islam views over the years, is one of six faith leaders chosen to offer prayers at Donald Trump´s inauguration. Graham will participate in the January 20 ceremony with five other religious figures, including two prosperity preachers for the first time. Prosperity preachers teach that God will make the faithful rich - a movement that many Christians categorize as heretical. The inaugural committee on Friday also released a full list of bands slated to perform in Trump´s inaugural parade, featuring marching bands from various states including Louisiana, Tennessee and Indiana -
Philadelphia Eagles rookie quarterback Carson Wentz reportedly surprised his entire offensive line with personalized Beretta shotguns for Christmas. “This is an awesome gun. I’m excited about it,” Eagles offensive guard Allen Barbre, a fellow hunter, told ESPN. “I don’t know if I’ll shoot it, though. It’s pretty nice.” Mr. Barbre said he thinks the Beretta model is a Silver Pigeon, which sells for about $2,000. Each gun was reportedly engraved with the player’s number. The shotguns are still being customized, so Mr. Wentz texted pictures of the guns to members of the offensive line, ESPN reported Wednesday. “I like to
WARNING: Reporting is somewhat sketchy. However, early reports indicate two men adorned in Christmas or Santa outfits, and armed with rifles, entered a nightclub in Istanbul Turkey and opened fire on the crowd. According to current reporting there were as many as 800 people in the club when the shooting began. Some local media reports indicate at least one of the gunmen may still be inside the club. update-1UPDATE: At least 35 people have been confirmed killed, with approximately 40 more wounded. (Tweet) Twitter accounts have additional information below: (Tweets/Photos/Video)
At least 35 people have been killed in a gun attack at a famous nightclub in Istanbul during New Year´s Eve celebrations. A gunman reportedly dressed in a Santa costume shot a police officer before storming the Reina club in the Ortakoy area of the city. "Unfortunately, at least 35 of our citizens lost their lives. One was a police officer. Forty people are receiving treatment in hospitals," Vasip Sahin told reporters at the scene of the elite Reina nightclub on the Bosphorus in the city´s European side, describing the incident as a "terror attack".
ISTANBUL — Istanbul´s governor says at least 35 people were killed in the attack at a nightclub in Istanbul during New Year´s celebrations. Vasip Sahin said some 40 other people were wounded in the assault in the early hours of Sunday. Sahin said the incident was a "terror attack" without saying who may have carried it out.
The silent, months-long contempt expressed by the Russian political class toward the departing White House Administration was suddenly interrupted on Thursday by U.S. President Barack Obama’s announcement of a new set of anti-Russian sanctions. In Russian media, in the political class and among government officials, the reaction in Moscow was fierce, vocal and pugnacious. Obama’s decision to expel Russian diplomats—in addition to sanctioning a number of Russian companies and individuals—is nothing but evidence of the agony of the outgoing administration, Konstantin Kosachev, head of the International Committee of the Russian Upper House of Parliament, said to RIA Novosti. “The leaving administration has
In a bombshell move, Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday commuted the 75-year-to-life sentence of Judith Clark, the former Weather Underground radical who was convicted for her role in the infamous 1981 Brinks robbery in which two Nyack police officers and an armored truck driver were killed. The clemency from the governor allows Clark, 67, to appear before the Parole Board for release in early 2017. In a press release, the governor said Clark — who has been a model prisoner — would not have been eligible for parole under her “extraordinarily long” sentence until she was 106 years old, “leaving her
Times Square revelers are ready for the ball to drop as they ring in 2017 — terrorists be damned. “If you let terror events make you decide if you’re going to do something or not, they’ve already won,” said Williamsport, PA resident Rachael Wonderlich, 22, who snagged her spot in Times Square early Saturday along with her mom, Marge, 62. “We wanted to be here for all the action. It seems like the most exciting place,” Wonderlich said. “If we’re going to do it, we’re going to do it right.” Thousands packed into the Crossroads of the World on Saturday
(Photos) Editor’s note: To memorialize the victims of Chicago’s most violent year in two decades, the Chicago Sun-Times wrapped Sunday’s print editions with 601 faces of the 780 people murdered citywide in 2016 — every victim’s photo that the newspaper could obtain. Columnist Mary Mitchell offers her take on steps to address the city’s violence problem here. To read more stories of homicide victims, go to the Homicide Watch Chicago website: homicides.suntimes.com. They were murdered on one of the most sacred days on the Christian calendar. Two of the victims were brothers: James Gill, 18, and Roy Gill III, 21. Jerry
The challenges endured by Russia in 2016 have only strengthened the nation’s unity and aspirations for success, thus showing the way forward, President Vladimir Putin says, in his traditional New Year message televised at several minutes before midnight. New Year Address to the Nation Citizens of Russia, friends, The year 2016 is coming to a close. It was a challenging year, but the difficulties we faced have brought us together and allowed us to reveal enormous resources for our movement forward. The main thing is that we believe in ourselves, in our strengths and in our country. We are working,
A Late Start and a Luau -Friday, Dec. 30 -After a late night dinner Thursday night, President Obama skipped his usual gym routine and opted for a late start to the last Friday of the year. The Obamas attended a luau on Oahu´s North Shore at the home of the president´s childhood friend Bobby Titcomb, spending more than six hours at the gathering. The first family has attended Titcomb´s annual luaus in the past. Obama Hits Russia, the Gym and the Beach, Thursday, Dec. 29 -Aside from imposing various sanctions against Russia for its alleged cyberassault on Democratic political organizations during