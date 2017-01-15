Latest Articles

Animal rights activists claimed a major victory Sunday after Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus said it would halt its show in May after 146 years. The move came as circuses and animal-performance shows across the country have struggled with declining attendance and shifting social pressure brought to bear by activists who argued the animals were sometimes poorly treated. Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus removed elephants from its performances last May, and the company said ticket sales then dropped drastically. The company had long battled animal rights activists in costly court skirmishes — winning a $15.75 million judgment against
President Obama is slowly draining the terrorist prison in Guantanamo Bay before turning the White House keys over to Trump. In the wee hours of the morning, it was announced that Oman accepted ten GITMO prisoners. (Snip) From the Wall Street Journal: Oman accepted the men in accordance with U.S. efforts to settle the Guantanamo issue, the country’s state-controlled news agency said in a brief statement, citing an Omani Foreign Ministry source. It didn’t release the names or nationalities of the men. A request for further details wasn’t immediately returned. The transfer follows others by the U.S. to its Persian
Monica Crowley said Monday that she will not take a role in the new Trump administration in the wake of plagiarism accusations, according to the Washington Times. “After much reflection I have decided to remain in New York to pursue other opportunities and will not be taking a position in the incoming administration,” she said in a statement, the newspaper reported. “I greatly appreciate being asked to be part of President-elect Trump’s team and I will continue to enthusiastically support him and his agenda for American renewal,” she added.
Kevin Starr, the author of extensive histories of California who is the top contender for the title of preeminent observer of our state, died Saturday night in a San Francisco hospital after suffering a heart attack. He was 76 years old. Gov. Jerry Brown´s office posted a statement on Twitter early Sunday night. I think of Starr as a San Franciscan first, but in recent years the former California State Librarian has been a professor of history at USC. The current state librarian, Greg Lucas, said in the Sacramento Bee that "no other historian has been able to capture California’s exceptionalism, its
President-elect Trump granted the Washington Post an interview Saturday to talk up his goal of replacing Obamacare and cutting taxes. His reward on Monday: One Post columnist predicted a "hellish" four years for the media under Trump, and another column suggested that Trump is to blame for the fallout of Rep. John Lewis calling him an illegitimate president. Trump won front page coverage for his interview promise of "insurance for everybody," his pledge to push drug companies to cut prices, and plan to cut corporate and individual taxes. But elsewhere he was mocked in the paper that has pledged to
A new report found Ukraine was trying to influence the US election in favor of Hillary Clinton. Hillary Clinton met with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko in September. (AFP) The report by Politico found that Ukraine was trying to sabotage Trump and help Hillary Clinton. Donald Trump wasn’t the only presidential candidate whose campaign was boosted by officials of a former Soviet bloc country. Ukrainian government officials tried to help Hillary Clinton and undermine Trump by publicly questioning his fitness for office. They also disseminated documents implicating a top Trump aide in corruption and suggested they were investigating the matter, only to back away
WASHINGTON — The wife of the man who carried out a deadly terrorist attack in Orlando, Fla., has been arrested in connection with the mass shooting, a law enforcement official said Monday. The woman, Noor Salman, was taken into custody by F.B.I. agents at her home outside of San Francisco. Prosecutors had been weighing charges against her in the aftermath of the attack that killed 49 people and wounded dozens. A person familiar with details of the arrest said Ms. Salman was charged with obstruction. Ms. Salman’s husband, Omar Mateen, was killed in a shootout with police during the rampage in
The civil rights hero Martin Luther King Jr. famously pursued equality through peaceful protest, but many 21st century activists have said they want to "reclaim" him under a different image: as a forceful "radical." The Chicago branch of Black Lives Matter pushed the #ReclaimMLK hashtag on Twitter, claiming Martin Luther King Day would allow activists to "engage about the real radical King they don´t want you to know about!" "We do King a disservice when we try to tell a flat story of turning the other cheek," said 31-year-old Charlene Carruthers, national director of the Black Youth Project 100 in
John Brennan’s career in the Obama administration, first as counterterrorism adviser, then as Director of the CIA, has been a disaster. We have written about him many times; just search “John Brennan” on this site. Along with being an inept CIA Director, Brennan is a political hack. Today he went on Fox News Sunday and attacked Donald Trump. But the real news was Brennan’s inability to respond to questions about his agency’s use of the fake “Russian dossier” to smear Trump. That was the topic that Chris Wallace began with: WALLACE: President-elect Trump has made it clear, as we just discussed,
America’s Nobody-in-Chief is finally going away, his last spasm of rhetorical onanism completely overshadowed by Donald Trump neatly turning the tables on the media purveyors of that fake dossier that tried and failed to paint the PEOTUS as the second coming of Bob Crane. Good riddance. And welcome President Trump. I have a simple two-word request for you: Avenge us! The last two months have been hysterically funny as President Faily McWorsethancarter desperately tried to remain relevant. He’s taken leading from behind to a whole new level – he’s actually now behind behind. No one is listening to him. No one cares. While
The FBI on Monday arrested the wife of the man who carried out the massacre at Orlando´s Pulse Nightclub, and charged her in connection with the shooting rampage, The New York Times reported. The June 2016 shooting, seen as the deadliest in modern U.S. history, killed 49 people and wounded dozens more. Police shot and killed gunman Omar Mateen in the hours after the massacre began. His wife, Noor Salman, was charged with obstruction in the case, the Times reported, adding that agents arrested her at her home outside San Francisco. She had moved to Contra Costa County after the shooting. Mateen pledged
Since Donald Trump’s unexpected victory, Democrats have been trying to delegitimize his historic upset. U.S. Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.), who sent shock waves through the media echo chamber this weekend when he said in an NBC interview, “I don’t see this president-elect as a legitimate president. I think the Russians participated in helping this man get elected. And they helped destroy the candidacy of Hillary Clinton.” Former Clinton campaign spokesman Brian Fallon went on CNN Friday to chime in as well.Talk about a snow job. Clinton didn’t lose the election due to alleged Russian hacking. She lost because she was a flawed
The World Economic Forum’s annual gathering of globalist political, financial and cultural elitists is underway in Davos, Switzerland, but the organization’s founder is planning an emergency Washington, D.C., meeting in 2017 for worried elites worldwide to discuss how to deal with President-elect Donald J. Trump. “The World Economic Forum is listening to Donald Trump,” Bloomberg’s Stephen Morris and Erik Schatzker wrote on Sunday. “The organization will convene a special meeting in Washington this year to discuss issues raised during the president-elect’s campaign and the populist wave that swept him to victory, WEF founder Klaus Schwab told Bloomberg Television on Sunday. The
SANTA MONICA — Left-wing organizers refused a request to recite the Pledge of Allegiance during a “Resist Trump” meeting on Sunday sponsored by MoveOn.org to plan protests against the President-elect. The pledge was rejected because it was “not on the agenda.” Karen Siegemund, chair of the American Freedom Alliance, stood up and asked if the pledge could be recited before the discussions began. “Perhaps we have a veteran in the room who would be happy to lead us to the Pledge of Allegiance?” Siegemund asked. Voices could be heard saying, “Oh God” and “no” from various parts of the room.
Democrats are consoling themselves by claiming Donald Trump’s election is illegitimate, but they’ll do themselves and the nation a favor if they consider their own faults — including the top-to-bottom corruption in their own party and political strategy. 1. The Democrats’ rigged primary: Democrats should begin by accepting the obvious truth of a rigged primary revealed by WikiLeaks. The party’s key leaders — not the party’s voters — picked and promoted Hillary Clinton, meaning she was secretly coronated before the primary ever began. Her rival Bernie Sanders never had a chance. (Snip)2. The Democrat superdelegate system: Then there’s the openly rigged
Eight years ago this week, I cried. I couldn’t hold back the tears as Barack Obama was inaugurated. It’s all on tape. I was on television doing political commentary for Fox News Channel. The emotional power of that historic moment was extraordinary. A web of thoughts encompassing everything from the Civil War to Martin Luther King Jr.’s “dream” came rushing up at me like a wave as Obama was sworn in as America’s first black president. For a nation just a century and a half removed from slavery — and still a majority white country — to recognize a black
Serbia has warned it will defend "every inch" of what it claims as its territory in neighbouring Kosovo. President Tomislav Nikolic accused Kosovo of seeking a war, after a train painted in Serbian colours and the words "Kosovo is Serbia" was prevented from crossing the Kosovan border. Kosovo saw the train as a deliberate provocation. As tensions grew, Mr Nikolic said that he would be willing to send the army to defend Serbs in Kosovo, if necessary. Kosovo, historically a province of Serbia, declared independence in 2008. It is recognised by the US and most EU countries but not by Serbia or its ally
Russia says it’s ready to supply Lithuania with bricks after Vilnius announced the construction of a fence on its Russian border. Lithuanian officials say the barrier will protect the Baltic nation and the EU from the ‘Russian threat’. News about the proposed fence on the border with Kaliningrad, a Russian exclave located between Poland and Lithuania, emerged in Lithuanian media on Saturday. “The fence is like a sign that [Lithuania] views the neighboring country as a potential aggressor,” Interior Minister Eimutis Misiunas said, as cited by Lietuvos zinios newspaper.
Some critics are taking shots at “Patriots Day” – the thriller starring Mark Wahlberg about the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings and the manhunt for the terrorists in the aftermath of the attack – for its unapologetic portrayal of America as a force for good in the battle against radical Islamic terrorism. Writing at BuzzFeed, Anne Helen Petersen says the film omits crucial context about the motives of the terrorists, brothers Dzhokhar and Tamerlan Tsarnaev, who killed 4 and injured 264 in the blasts at the marathon’s finish line and killed an MIT police officer several days later while fleeing. The real world
There is a wide and growing gap between what officials in Washington demand of the military and the resources made available to execute its missions. Fixing this problem is arguably the most important challenge facing the incoming Trump administration. Last month, Deputy Secretary of Defense Robert Work estimated that the current shortfall could be as much as $88 billion per year, and that is merely to cover current operations and planned procurement. “That doesn’t buy you an extra ship, that doesn’t buy you an extra airplane, that doesn’t buy you an extra soldier or sailor or airman or Marine,” he
Bald eagles have come a long way over the past few decades. During the 20th century, the US national bird´s population dropped dangerously low because of hunting, loss of habitat, and the proliferation of toxic pesticides such as DDT. But various conservation efforts and protections from the Endangered Species Act have helped the national bird rebound from the brink of extinction. But now that the bald eagle is back, some have questioned whether its success could be harmful to other species. In the time since the national bird has rebounded, there have been multiple shifts in its ecosystem, causing it
The first 100 days of Donald Trump´s presidency will set the tone for the next four to eight years. Described by House Speaker Paul Ryan as a "man of action," Trump plans to hit the ground running with an ambitious reset of American trade policy and sweeping government reforms. In addition to the new president´s own policy preferences, an entire Cabinet must be confirmed. Trump has to fill a Supreme Court seat that Senate Republicans left vacant until one of their own was in the White House. And he has to hire another 4,000 people for executive branch jobs. "It holds a
Once Donald Trump responded to John Lewis´s "illegitimate president" attack, the question wasn´t whether Trump´s pushback would cause a Twitter furor. It would. The question was how many Democrats, beyond those who occupy the left-most wing of the House Democratic caucus with Lewis, would go along with the Trump-is-not-legitimate charge. So far, Democrats have come up with a variety of responses. Some openly disagree with Lewis. Others disagree but don´t want to say so explicitly. Still others agree but don´t want to say so explicitly. And some wholeheartedly support Lewis. West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin is in the first category. Asked
President Obama said Sunday that partisanship in Washington was a bigger hurdle than he expected when he took office eight years ago. In an exit interview with “60 Minutes, Mr. Obama said he believes he was a “lightning rod” for partisan battles. “I was surprised, and continue to be surprised by the severity of partisanship in this town,” Mr. Obama told interviewer Steve Kroft. “I will confess that I didn’t fully appreciate the ways in which individual senators or members of Congress now are pushed to the extremes by their voter bases. I did not expect, particularly in the midst
Donald Trump is not all wrong about China. That gives his administration an opportunity to reshape what, if not handled carefully, could become the world’s most dangerous bilateral relationship. During the presidential campaign, Trump was mostly off-base in his assessment of the world. NATO is not obsolete. Japan and South Korea are not freeloaders. Trade among Mexico, Canada and the United States has been good for all three countries. He was wrong in many particulars about China, too. It is not, for example, a currency manipulator as Trump asserts.But his underlying message of basic unfairness was right. China is not operating by